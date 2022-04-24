UFC Vegas 52 Results: Jessica Andrade stops Amanda Lemos in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 52 event is headlined by a key strawweight matchup featuring Amanda Lemos taking on Jessica Andrade.

Lemos (11-1-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a five-fight winning streak, her latest being a split decision victory over Angela Hill. Prior to defeating ‘Overkill‘, the Brazilian was coming off back-to-back first round TKO victories over Montserrat Ruiz and Lívia Renata Souza.

Meanwhile, Jessica Andrade (22-9 MMA) last competed at September’s UFC 266 event, where she scored a first round TKO victory over Cynthia Calvillo in a flyweight bout. ‘Bate Estaca’ is now returning to 115lbs in hopes of reclaiming the promotions strawweight title.

Round one of this women’s strawweight main event begins and Jessica Andrade swings and misses with a low kick attempt. He tries again and this one lands. Amanda Lemos returns fire with a leg kick of her own. The fighters trade low kicks. Lemos lands a heavy outside low kick. Andrade partially connects with a head kick up the middle. Lemos fires off a big combination but the former champ avoids. Amanda with another heavy low kick. Andrade circles and then leaps into the pocket a front kick. She forces Amanda Lemos against the cage and looks to lock up a standing arm triangle. This is a tight hold considering the position. Jessica Andrade readjusts and cranks the submission. This one is all over. Lemos was forced to tap.

Official UFC Vegas 52 Result: Jessica Andrade def. Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm triangle choke) in Round 1

Who would you like to see Andrade fight next following her submission victory over Lemos this evening in Las Vegas?