Joe Rogan reacts to video of Mike Tyson punching “douchebag” airline passenger: “It’s like headbutting a bee hive”

It won’t come as a surprise to many but Joe Rogan absolutely vouches for Mike Tyson following a flight incident.

Most are in agreement that a young man got his comeuppance when he was harassing “Iron” Mike during a flight. Witnesses reportedly said the man was intoxicated. After constantly heckling the boxing legend, Tyson was fed up.

The former undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing nailed the man with a series of punches, bloodying him on the side of the head.

During a recent edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan said it’s easy to see why Tyson sparked the passenger.

“That’s real simple, that dude was a douchebag and he was annoying one of the baddest motherf*ckers that’s ever walked the face of the earth [laughs].”

Rogan also said the man went headfirst into the fire and got burned.

“That’s not even kicking a beehive. It’s like headbutting a beehive.”

The UFC color commentator believes that Tyson reacted the way just about anyone would in that situation.

“The guy was super annoying, man. People get crazy. They think that just because he’s Mike Tyson, he’s famous he can’t just punch you [laughs]. You’re annoying him, he’s just gonna hit you like a normal person would.”

It is quite clear that Tyson was unbothered by the situation hours later, as he ended up smoking a joint with rapper Rick Ross and wrestling legend Ric Flair.

“Iron” Mike has received a slew of support from both the boxing and MMA communities. Even UFC President Dana White chimed in, backing Tyson and even poking fun at himself in the process.

Tyson continues to keep himself in tremendous shape at the age of 55. He has been hitting the pads consistently and moves around a lot better than many of his boxing peers at that age.