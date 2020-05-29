Petr Yan opens as betting favorite for title fight against Jose Aldo

Rising star Petr Yan has opened up as the betting favorite for a vacant UFC bantamweight title fight against legend Jose Aldo.

In the wake of the abrupt retirement by Henry Cejudo and subsequent vacancy of his belt, UFC president Dana White confirmed this week that the next bantamweight title fight will feature Yan against Aldo. The fight has no confirmed date or location yet but it is rumored to take place at Fight Island this summer.

With the Yan vs. Aldo fight on deck for an upcoming card, the oddsmakers have opened up the betting odds for the fight. Here they are, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Futures Odds

Petr Yan -240

Jose Aldo +205

Yan opened up as a -240 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $240 to win $100 on Yan. As for Aldo, he opened up as a +205 betting underdog. That means a $100 bet would win $205.

Yan (14-1) currently riding a nine-fight win streak and is a perfect 6-0 so far in the UFC. In his last outing at UFC 245 in December, Yan picked up the biggest win of his career when he knocked out UFC Hall of Famer Urijah Faber. Yan also holds notable UFC victories over Jimmie Rivera and John Dodson. Yan was set to fight Marlon Moraes at UFC Kazakhstan, but the card was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of fighting Moraes in a non-title fight, Yan will now take on Aldo for the vacant belt.

Aldo (28-6) is the former long-time UFC and WEC featherweight champion and one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in MMA history. However, he has struggled in recent years. In his last two outings, Aldo dropped decisions to Alexander Volkanovksi and to the aforementioned Moraes in his bantamweight debut. However, the fight with Moraes was a razor-thin loss that UFC president Dana White thought he won, and Aldo was set to fight Henry Cejudo at UFC 249 for the bantamweight belt. Instead, he was forced to withdraw due to travel restrictions. Now, Aldo will take on Yan for the vacant title instead.

Who do you like at these odds, Petr Yan or Jose Aldo?