Amanda Nunes is entering “Tom Brady status” according to Dana White

Dana White says that UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes is now entering “Tom Brady status” in regard to her accomplishments.

Brady, the former quarterback of the New England Patriots and the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is one of the most accomplished athletes in sports history. He has been to nine Super Bowls and led the Patriots to six of them, making him arguably the single-most successful player in NFL history. Brady is also a personal friend of White and so comparing Nunes to him shows how strongly White feels about his female champion.

Speaking to reporters at the UFC 250 pre-fight media scrum, White gushed over Nunes and compared her favorably to Brady.

“Listen, she’s in a position right now — everybody already considers her the greatest female mixed martial artist ever, and one of the greatest of all time, male or female,” White said.

“She’s in a position now where she’s like (Tom) Brady status, you know what I mean? She’s like Brady. You just keep breaking records and try to make the record so far out and hard to beat that, you know, it will take an incredible athlete to show up one day and break Amanda Nunes’ records. She fights for money to make a living for her and her family, and she fights for legacy now, to break as many records as she can and try to get that thing so far out of reach that people can’t touch her.”

Nunes is currently riding a 10-fight win streak and is 12-1 overall in the UFC. She has defeated a who’s who of names in women’s MMA including Cris Cyborg, Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, Germaine de Randamie and Holly Holm in the Octagon.

Do you think Amanda Nunes is the Tom Brady of women’s MMA?