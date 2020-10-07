Aljamain Sterling staying ready in hopes of December title fight with Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight Aljamain Sterling is staying ready in case he gets the all for a title shot against Petr Yan in December.

Sterling has built up a five-fight winning streak in the last few years with his latest victory being a decisive and impressive submission win over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 250 earlier this year. One month later, at UFC 251, Petr Yan reached the pinnacle of the 135-pound division when he defeated Jose Aldo to claim the vacant Bantamweight Championship.

These two men have been on a collision course ever since, and “The Funk Master” has made it crystal clear that he is prepared to step up and fight “No Mercy” at the end of the year.

What a great day of training! Roughly 12 weeks out from December and the body of work is already coming together. Stay sharp, and stay healthy ☝🏾🎒 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) October 7, 2020

There is a whole lot to like about Aljamain Sterling and his style both in and outside of the Octagon, and at this stage in proceedings, it’s undeniable that he should be the next man to receive a shot at Yan’s belt.

Luckily for him, UFC President Dana White seems to believe he’s earned a title shot. At this point, it’s just a question of when it happens.

Dana White almost ready to FINALLY declare @funkmasterMMA next for @PetrYanUFC and the bantamweight title: “It’s more than likely going to be Sterling.”#UFCVegas7 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) August 23, 2020

