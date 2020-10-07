Joe Rogan responds after “woke” employees threaten Spotify strike: “I am not in any way anti-trans”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has responded after accusations of an anti-trans episode of his podcast recently.

Rogan has often been viewed as a controversial figure across the last few years if only due to the opinionated nature of the Joe Rogan Experience. However, few fiascos have whipped up quite as much of a storm as his episode with Abigail Shrier, author of Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters.

After it had been reported that Spotify employees were threatening to strike in response to the podcast, Rogan issued his own statement.

“They have literally said nothing to me about it,” Joe Rogan said, referring to contact from executives about employees’ reported plans to strike (via Digital Music News). “Zero. It’s never come up.

“Now, is there someone at Spotify that’s complaining about the Abigail Shrier episode? I’m sure. I’m sure there’s someone who’s complaining about it,” Rogan added. “Is it a transphobic episode? It’s not. They’re wrong. It’s nothing to do with that. It has to do with the fact that human beings are actually malleable. We all know that. That’s why cults exist.

“There’s a thought process now that if you’re talking at all about trans people, you have to be 100 percent supportive,” Rogan continued. “You can never question whether or not children should be allowed to transition, babies, hormone blockers for prepubescent children. All this is madness.

“What Abigail is talking about in her book, Irreversible Damage, is large clusters of kids who are mostly kids that are socially awkward, many of them are autistic, many of them have never had any praise at all in their life, and they transition and they get all this praise from people. Because it is, right now it’s in vogue.”

Joe Rogan has been working for the UFC since 1997. Initially, he served as a backstage interviewer for the promotion, but quickly moved into a color commentary role. He has worked for the promotion ever since, and has become as much a part of big UFC cards as the Octagon itself.

Over the last few years, a number of fighters, such as Paul Felder and Daniel Cormier, have joined him at the commentary desk.

