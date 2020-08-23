Aljamain Sterling reacts after Dana White finally confirms that he is next for UFC champ Petr Yan

UFC bantamweight contender Aljamain Sterling reacted after UFC president Dana White finally confirmed he’s next in line to fight Petr Yan.

When Sterling submitted Cory Sandhagen in the first round back at UFC 250 in June to up his win streak to five straight fights, most fans and media assumed that he would be next in line to fight for the title. But after Yan defeated Jose Aldo at UFC 251 via fifth-round TKO to win the vacant title, White was singing a different tune and was non-committal to giving Sterling his title shot. That led to Sterling taking to Twitter to vent his frustrations.

Fortunately, it looks like White has finally decided to do the right thing and give Sterling his title shot. At the UFC on ESPN 15 press conference, White said that Sterling is likely next in line to fight Yan. That led to Sterling taking to his Twitter to react to the good news that he is likely going to finally get his first UFC title shot.

About time!! I’m coming for you soon my Russian friend 🍑💦 https://t.co/KIkctPL1ct — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) August 23, 2020

There was brief talk that Frankie Edgar could potentially jump past Sterling and fight Yan for the belt following his win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC on ESPN 15. While it was a solid performance by Edgar, he only has one win at 135lbs, whereas Sterling has 11. So if Edgar jumped ahead of Sterling for the title shot, it likely would have caused a major uproar in the MMA community. Thankfully, it appears that White has come to his senses by giving Sterling his well-deserved title shot against Yan.

Do you think Dana White is making the right call giving Aljamain Sterling the next title shot against Petr Yan?