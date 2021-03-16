Aljamain Sterling believes he “outstruck” Petr Yan at UFC 259

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling believes that he “outstruck” Petr Yan in their title fight at UFC 259, one that ended via DQ.

Sterling won the 135lbs title after Yan landed an illegal knee late in the fourth round that rendered Sterling unable to continue fighting. Referee Mark Smith called the fight off on the advice of the cage-side doctor, and Sterling was named the new UFC bantamweight champion. For many fans, it’s been hard to accept Sterling as a champion because many people felt he was losing the fight to Yan. At the time of the stoppage, Yan was up 29-28, 29-28, and 28-29 on the three judges’ scorecards, and he was winning the fourth round.

Sterling, however, isn’t so sure that Yan was actually in the drivers’ seat. Taking to his social media, “Funk Master” said that he “outstruck” Yan in their title fight at UFC 259.

I still outstruck the striker. And you still lost because you’re a fucking moron https://t.co/Uz4Q1eln9V — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 16, 2021

I still outstruck the striker. And you still lost because you’re a f*cking moron

According to UFC Stats, Sterling outlanded Yan 27 to 14 in significant strikes in the first round, though Yan scored a knockdown that won him back the round. In the second round, Sterling outlanded Yan 17 to 10, so he would have an argument to win that round. In the third round, Yan slightly outlanded Sterling 30 to 29 in significant strikes. And in the fourth round, Yan was outlanding Sterling 32 to 24 at the time of the disqualification. Overall, the official UFC stats page credits Sterling with 97 significant strikes compared to 86 for Yan.

However, it’s worth noting that not every strike is measured the same. Though Sterling may have technically outlanded Yan in overall significant strikes, it appeared as though Yan’s strikes did more damage, and he was the only fighter who scored a knockdown. Thus, the judges had Yan leading in the fight at the time of the fight being stopped.

Do you think the UFC will book the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan next?