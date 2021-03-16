Odds released for Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman 2, ‘Gamebred’ offers unique angle for a prop bet

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru 2 fight at next month’s UFC 261 pay-per-view.

The world’s leading MMA promotion officially announced on Monday that UFC 261 — which takes place on April 24 in Jacksonville, Florida — will feature a full crowd for the first time in over a year. The PPV card is stacked with three title fights, including Masvidal vs. Usman in the main event for the UFC welterweight title, plus Valentina Shevchenko vs. Jessica Andrade for the UFC women’s flyweight title and Weili Zhang vs. Rose Namajunas for the UFC women’s strawweight belt. The UFC is coming back with a great card for the fans.

With UFC 261 now official, the oddsmakers have released the betting odds for the rematch between Masvidal and Usman. Check out the opening odds below (via BetOnline).

Jorge Masvidal +285 (57/20) (odds via @betonline_ag) #UFC261 pic.twitter.com/XMRaQTSqZ7 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) March 16, 2021

UFC 261 Odds

Usman opened as a -350 betting favorite, meaning a $350 bet would win you $100. Masvidal, meanwhile, opened at +285 for the rematch. A $100 bet on “Gamebred” would win you $285. It’s worth noting that Masvidal closed at -290 for their first fight at UFC 251 last summer, with Masvidal closing at +210 for that fight. Usman won a unanimous decision in the pair’s first encounter by utilizing his wrestling advantage in the fight. The champion will likely look to use his grappling once again against the striker Masvidal.

With the odds for the Masvidal vs. Usman 2 now officially released, “Gamebred” took to his social media to crack a joke and suggest that Usman will be looking to shoot for a takedown within the first two minutes of the fight. Masvidal asked his fans what they should set the over/under at for the amount of time Usman needs to take that first shot.

Who is your money on in the rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman?