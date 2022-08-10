Daniel Cormier not hot on Tony Ferguson moving to Jackson Wink: “I believe we all have a time, and I believe that time’s gone”

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes Tony Ferguson’s gym switch came too late.

‘El Cucuy’ has been out of the octagon since his knockout loss to Michael Chandler in May. That defeat made it four in a row for the former UFC interim lightweight champion. Due to the losing streak, Ferguson decided it was time to make a change.

The 38-year-old announced following his last loss that he was looking to find a new team. Earlier this month, Ferguson was seen training at Jackson Wink MMA Academy in New Mexico. The gym has been the home to many former champions, including Holly Holm, Jon Jones, and Carlos Condit.

Now, Daniel Cormier has given his take on Tony Ferguson changing gyms. The former dual-weight champion praised the lightweight for still chasing greatness, and trying to maximize his potential. Cormier discussed the subject on the DC & RC podcast alongside co-host Ryan Clark.

However, the 43-year-old also opined that it’s too late for the former interim champion to have much success. Cormier stated that there’s a time in every athlete’s career when they begin to decline. In the UFC commentator’s opinion, that time has come for Ferguson.

“Man, this is a bit of a tough one, right? Because I tap in on him chasing down that past greatness. I just don’t know if there’s any more of that, Ryan [Clark]. I just believe that we all have a time, like we all have a time. And I believe that time’s gone, I don’t believe that much is going to change for Tony Ferguson with the camp change. I just believe his time has passed, and no camp change is going to change that.”

What do you think about Daniel Cormier’s comments? Sound off in the comment section below!