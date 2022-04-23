Aljamain Sterling argues for UFC fighter pay increase: “An extra 5% gonna kill you guys?”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has weighed in on the fighter pay argument.

‘Funk Master’ is coming off a victory over Petr Yan earlier this month at UFC 273. Following the split-decision win, Dana White noted that Sterling actually should’ve lost the bout. That comment prompted the bantamweight champion to briefly feud with the UFC president.

Sterling’s newest comments are sure to land him in hot water with White once again. The UFC bantamweight titleholder has thrown his hat into the UFC fighter pay discussion. He opined that the UFC could afford to pay fighters a bit better, 5% better to be precise.

Recent court documents from the UFC’s antitrust lawsuit have shown that the promotion pays around 20% of profits to fighters. That number has come under heavy scrutiny from figures such as Jake Paul, who have advocated for higher fighter pay. You can now add Aljamain Sterling those who think like the YouTuber, as he discussed the situation on MMAJunkie radio.

“It’s a public company, so we get to see those numbers. You mean to tell me if you gave us an extra 5% that’s gonna kill you guys? …an extra 5% of upwards of 900 million? I don’t know the exact number, upwards of over 800 million dollars? …I think you guys will survive. I think that’s the best way I could put that. It’s not being greedy.” (h/t BloodyElbow)

Aljamain Sterling continued, “I do understand the business model side of it, like not every fighter is bringing viewers to the program or putting butts in the seats, but at the same time we are the product that people are tuning in to see. So whether or not we are the big name, fighting under the UFC umbrella means that we are worthy of being watched on national television — international television on a global level.”

What do you think about Aljamain Sterling’s comments about the UFC?