Scott Coker reveals Patricio Pitbull vs. A.J. McKee 3 is likely on the way: “That fight deserves to have a trilogy”

Scott Coker has revealed that fans will likely see a Patricio Pitbull and A.J. McKee trilogy bout in the future.

The two featherweights are coming off back to back clashes with one another. Their first encounter at Bellator 263 in July 2021 saw McKee win the Bellator Grand Prix by submission. Their follow-up bout at Bellator 277 last week saw Pitbull reclaim the featherweight title via unanimous decision.

In the immediate follow-up of the fight, it was unclear what would happen next with both men. In the past, McKee has spoken about a move up to 155 pounds. While that is still a possibility next, Scott Coker is looking to make sure it doesn’t happen.

The Bellator president discussed the future for both men in an interview with MMAJunkie Radio. He noted that it’s not confirmed if Pitbull and McKee will faceoff again, he’s hoping they’re able to make it happen. Coker confirmed that his goal is to try and work out the weight situation because that trilogy fight should happen.

“I do believe that if we can work out the weight thing with A.J., I know he wants to move up, I’d love to run that one back because I think that fight deserves to have a trilogy. It’s really gonna be up to A.J. because he’s the fighter, but when he was telling me he wants to go up in weight, but maybe he might want to stay at ’45 to run it back with ‘Pitbull.’” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Scott Coker continued, “But if he wants to do it, we definitely will not say no because we think they should run that fight back… Now they’re 1-1 and now they have a big trilogy fight. There’s gonna be a ton of interest, everybody’s gonna want to watch it and I do believe it’ll elevate their stock, elevate their brand moving forward.”

What do you think about Scott Coker’s comments? Do you want to see the trilogy fight?