Jake Paul blasts “bald bum” Dana White over fighter pay and the way he runs the UFC: “You live in lies”

Jake Paul doesn’t believe Dana White does a good job of running the UFC.

Paul and White have had several public feuds at one another ever since Paul fought and knocked out Ben Askren. That has only continued as of late, especially after the brash YouTuber turned boxer donated to UFC fighters, Sarah Alpar’s GoFundMe’s campaign to allow her to train full-time.

Now, after some more fighters have questioned the UFC’s fighter pay and Paul took to social media to blast White.

“Dana White… you may have bullied your way to controlling thousands of fighter careers… but I have never said I want to sing with the UFC… nor will I ever…,” Jake Paul wrote on Twitter. “Maybe I would consider letting you co-promote one (of) my events against a UFC champion like you did for Conor when he fought Floyd… because you wouldn’t let Conor actually do it for himself without you taking your cut…

“You live in lies and every major fighter on your roster has complained about pay… Conor, Jones, Masvidal, Ngannou. You even make up fake belts to sell tickets instead of giving Amanda Nunes her opportunity to headline.. Remember Dana you were a cardio kickboxing instructor and didn’t even create the UFC (Gracie and Davie created it, the Fertittas saved it, and the FIGHTERS made it popular). YOU’RE a bald bum who can’t do an interview now without being asked about me… pay your fighters more!!,” Jake Paul concluded.

Jake Paul certainly does have a point as many fighters have criticized their pay. Jon Jones is sitting on the sidelines as he doesn’t like what the UFC is offering him to move up to heavyweight. However, this is also likely Paul just continuing to take shots at Dana White as there is no question he doesn’t like the UFC boss.

