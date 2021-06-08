Just Scrap Radio Ep. 40 with Brandon Moreno, Eryk Anders, Matt Frevola, Steven Peterson, and Frank Camacho

The 40th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN with Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC 263.

We’re first joined by one-half of the co-main event and UFC flyweight title challenger, Brandon Moreno (2:24). Next, UFC middleweight/light heavyweight, Eryk Anders (17:03) joins the show. UFC lightweight, Matt Frevola (31:04) comes on. UFC featherweight, Steven Peterson (45:51) then joins the program. Closing out the show is UFC lightweight, Frank Camacho (56:58).

Brandon Moreno opens the show to preview his UFC 263 flyweight title fight rematch against Deiveson Figueiredo. The Mexican discusses what he took away from the first fight and what changes now that they have a full camp. Moreno also touches on what being the first 100 percent Mexican UFC champ would mean to him.

Eryk Anders then comes on to preview his UFC 263 light heavyweight fight against Darren Stewart. Eryk touches on the disappointing result against Stewart last time as he was well on his way to winning before throwing an illegal knee. The former Alabama Football star also explains why the fight is now at light heavyweight and how much training in Arizona has made him better.

Matt Frevola joins the program to preview his UFC 263 fight against Frank Camacho. Frevola discusses his last fight where he was supposed to fight Ottman Azaitar but was pulled due to sneaking people and a bag into his hotel room. Matt then discusses why he thought this fight would happen and what a win would do for him. He also touched on his brother winning a fight at Barstool Sports’ Rough N’ Rowdy recently.

Steven Peterson then comes on to discuss his UFC 263 fight against Chase Hooper. Peterson says he’s surprised the UFC gave him this fight as he knows it will be a tough outing for the Hooper.

Frank Camacho closes out the program to preview his UFC 263 scrap against Matt Frevola. Frank believes this is do-or-die for his UFC career and he’s eager to throw down with Frevola until one of them fall.

