Jake Paul blasts his critics: “Only people that should be allowed to talk about the sport are ones who have been in the ring”

Jake Paul blasted his critics, saying that “only people that should be allowed to talk about the sport are ones who have been in the ring.”

Paul is a YouTuber who has made waves since making the move to professional boxing. He started off his boxing career with an amateur white-collar boxing match against Deji Olatunji in 2018, which he won by knockout in the fifth round. Paul then made the move to become a professional, and in his first pro boxing match, he defeated AnEsonGib by TKO in early 2020. Paul then returned to the ring in November 2020 and he knocked out former NBA dunk contest champion Nate Robinson for the biggest highlight of his career. He then returned in April 2021, when he knocked out former UFC welterweight Ben Askren.

Paul now returns to the boxing ring this summer when he takes on Askren’s teammate, former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. The fight has drawn mixed reviews from fans and critics, with some suggesting it’s a farce, while others are looking forward to it. Paul, however, doesn’t care what the critics think about him or his brother Logan. Taking to his social media on Tuesday, Paul absolutely blasted his boxing critics on Twitter.

I think it’s funny how y’all twitter boxing critics have never been in a boxing gym a day in your life yet know everything about boxing😩🤣 only people that should be allowed to talk about the sport are ones who have been in the ring — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 8, 2021

Both Jake Paul and his brother Logan Paul have been polarizing figures ever since entering combat sports a few years ago. On one hand, they bring a lot of eyeballs to the sport and they are making a lot of money for themselves and their opponents. On the other hand, they don’t have the experience that other fighters have had, and yet they are headlining cards. But as far as the Pauls go, they feel the are doing everything the right way.

