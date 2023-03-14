Luke Rockhold believes Mike Perry is in for a rude awakening at BKFC 41: “He’s so f**king dumb, it makes him effective”

Luke Rockhold believes Mike Perry is in for a rude awakening at BKFC 41.

Two weeks ago, it was announced that Rockhold would make his bare-knuckle boxing debut against Mike Perry at 185lbs. Many believed Rockhold would return to some form of combat sports competition, but the confirmation of the matchup came as a surprise.

Rockhold and Perry will headline the BKFC 41 show on April 29 in Denver.

Following Perry’s UFC departure in 2021, his entertaining style has catapulted him into becoming a fan favourite in his new home between the ropes. Perry debuted with BKFC in 2022 and has gone (2-0) over Julian Lane and Michael Page since then.

Despite Perry having the experience factor in his favour, Rockhold doesn’t anticipate that causing much of an issue on the night. The former UFC middleweight champion feels his size and power will overwhelm Perry.

Luke Rockhold on BKFC bout with Mike Perry

“I’m confident in my abilities to put this kid away,” Rockhold told MMA Junkie Radio. “I don’t think he understands the danger that’s coming, and that’s the thing that works to his advantage, too. He doesn’t understand danger; he’s so f*cking dumb. It makes him effective, but also I think it’s gonna leave me the opening so I can put this kid away. I’m big, and I hit hard. I don’t think you’re ready. I’m not an 80-year-old man you can knock the f*ck out. You f*ckng piece of sh*t.”

Rockhold closed the door on his UFC career after a $50,000 bonus-worthy Fight of the Night with Paulo Costa at UFC 278 last August. The loss marked three-consecutive losses for Rockhold, which ultimately led him to request a release from the company he had spent nine years fighting for.

Many within the community are left confused as to why Rockhold decided to venture into bare-knuckle boxing but explained his thought process behind ‘a new challenge’.

“It was the opponent, it was the payday – you guys would get up and fight the f*cking fight if you knew what I was getting paid,” Rockhold said. “But it’s also the opportunity. It’s a challenge, it’s something new, and it puts me right where I want to be. I’m not making a career – who knows? You never know, but I like the fight, I like the stage, I like the payday. I don’t know what’s next; we’ll see. We got a lot of things in the works right now. I’ve just got to go out there and handle business.”

The event on April 29 will air live on BKFC.tv pay-per-view. How do you think the matchup between Luke Rockhold and Mike Perry unfolds?