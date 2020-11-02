Alistair Overeem calls for Jairzinho Rozenstruik rematch: “This one needs to be run back”

UFC heavyweight contender Alistair Overeem continued to call for a rematch against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, saying the two need to run it back.

Overeem and Rozenstruik met in the main event of UFC Washington, D.C. in December 2019. Overeem won the first four rounds of the fight and was on his way to winning a unanimous decision until Rozenstruik landed a massive punch with seconds left to go in the contest. Referee Dan Miragliotta saw the damage the punch did to Overeem’s lip and decided to step in and wave off the contest even though Overeem was still conscious.

The stoppage was controversial as Overeem himself thought he should have been given a few extra seconds to make it to the final bell, but ultimately the referee decided to step in and wave off the fight in the name of fighter safety. Rozenstruik earned the latest KO in UFC heavyweight history with the victory, one that still leaves a sour taste in Overeem’s mouth. He has called for a rematch in the past and on Monday he did so once again.

Taking to his Twitter, Overeem once again criticized Miragliotta for the stoppage in the fight and sent a message to Rozenstruik that he wants to run the fight back with him again.

I schooled him. With all due respect, it was a very bad decision by the ref. in my opinion. Waving it off with zero seconds left. This one needs to be run back. pic.twitter.com/6lX0ErbuOK — Alistair Overeem (@Alistairovereem) November 2, 2020

On paper, this fight makes a lot of sense for both men. Overeem is the No. 5 ranked heavyweight at the moment and is looking to make one final title run at age 40. To do so, he needs to beat a top-five opponent and the No. 3 ranked Rozenstruik qualifies. With both fighters currently not booked for a fight, this seems like the perfect matchup for both men.

