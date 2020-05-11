Ali Abdelaziz says Conor McGregor “had his chance” to fight Justin Gaethje already but picked an easier fight

Ali Abdelaziz says Conor McGregor will not be fighting Justin Gaethje next.

In the main event of UFC 249, Gaethje TKO’d Tony Ferguson in the fifth round to win the interim lightweight title. The win sets up a showdown with the undisputed champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov later this year.

Although Gaethje is the interim champ, many wondered if a McGregor-Gaethje fight could be next. Fuel was added to the fire once the Irishman took to Twitter to bury the lightweight division and call out Gaethje for a fight.

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

With Conor McGregor taking shots at both Justin Gaethje and Ali Abdelaziz, the manager was quick to respond saying that fight won't happen. Instead, the Irishman is welcome to be the co-main on the Khabib Nurmagomedov-Gaethje title fight.

“Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them. Never Forget! You are a f****g blind fool, and I am going to finish the job,” he added.

With Conor McGregor taking shots at both Justin Gaethje and Ali Abdelaziz, the manager was quick to respond saying that fight won’t happen. Instead, the Irishman is welcome to be the co-main on the Khabib Nurmagomedov-Gaethje title fight.

Justin Gaethje's manager Ali Abdelaziz on Conor McGregor calling to fight Justin: "He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy [in January]. He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event." — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) May 11, 2020

“He had his chance for that, and he picked Cowboy [in Hanuary]. He picked the easier fight. The two kings of the division are going to fight in Khabib and Justin. Conor can be the co-main event,” Abdelaziz said to ESPN.

Conor McGregor has not fought since he TKO’d Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. Since then, he has been talking about a return in the summer, but who his opponent will be is uncertain. The Nate Diaz trilogy is certainly there, but if Abdelaziz has any say, it won’t be against either Nurmagomedov or Gaethje.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.