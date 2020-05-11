Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor Twitter rant

Dustin Poirier has fired back at Conor McGregor for his post-UFC 249 Twitter rant.

Justin Gaethje filled in as a short-notice replacement for lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 on May 9. Despite having a lack of time to prepare, “The Highlight” used his striking accuracy to seal the TKO victory against Ferguson in the fifth round.

The former lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, recently weighed in on the action. On Twitter, “The Notorious” had some choice words for his lightweight rivals Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

See what the controversial Irishman said below.

The fans make the sport!

Watching the other night I was against going in without them. But it will be my fucking pleasure to display the power I possess with zero background noise for them.

Its me and Justin next as khabib is the biggest bottle fighter in the game.

Guarantee it. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

McGregor previously faced “The Diamond” in a featherweight bout in 2014. He sent Poirier to the floor with an explosive first-round KO victory. The MMA superstar believes his former opponent will face Tony Ferguson next. He also predicts that he will hit the canvas and suffer another loss.

“It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career,” said McGregor.

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Justin, there is no danger in a man that hugs legs, we all know. Try and dance around what the real threat is here all you want.

I am going to fucking butcher you.

Your teeth. I’m going to put them on a fucking necklace.

Speak on my skills as a father?

You are fucking dead. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Don’t ever say you represent the great nation of the United States of America ever again. No true American would speak so highly of, or allow, a convicted member of a Jihadi terror cell represent them.

Never Forget!

You are a fucking blind fool, and I am going to finish the job. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

Khabib you absolute embarrassment. Scurrying, hiding rat as usual. As I have said many times. As has been seen many times. Through the pane of glass it was confirmed what was always known.

“No comment” lol.

An embarrassment to real fighting. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

After this division demolition job.

It is 170lbs. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

In his Twitter thread, McGregor also threw profanity-laced bombs at his former opponent, Dustin Poirier. The former interim lightweight champion was less than impressed by McGregor’s Twitter rant and shut him down.

“You have 1 win at Lightweight in the UFC… Pipe down” responded Dustin Poirier.

You have 1 win at Lightweight in the UFC… Pipe down — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) May 11, 2020

McGregor’s only lightweight win was against Eddie Alvarez for the 155-pound title at UFC 205. ‘The Notorious’ used his iconic left hook to strike his way to lightweight gold.

McGregor's only lightweight win was against Eddie Alvarez for the 155-pound title at UFC 205. 'The Notorious' used his iconic left hook to strike his way to lightweight gold.