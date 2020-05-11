Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor Twitter rant

By
Natasha Hooper
-
Dustin Poirier, UFC 236
Image: @dustinpoirier

Dustin Poirier has fired back at Conor McGregor for his post-UFC 249 Twitter rant.

Justin Gaethje filled in as a short-notice replacement for lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 249 on May 9. Despite having a lack of time to prepare, “The Highlight” used his striking accuracy to seal the TKO victory against Ferguson in the fifth round.

The former lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, recently weighed in on the action. On Twitter, “The Notorious” had some choice words for his lightweight rivals Justin Gaethje, Tony Ferguson, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

See what the controversial Irishman said below.

McGregor previously faced “The Diamond” in a featherweight bout in 2014. He sent Poirier to the floor with an explosive first-round KO victory. The MMA superstar believes his former opponent will face Tony Ferguson next. He also predicts that he will hit the canvas and suffer another loss.

“It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals. If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat – Dustin career,” said McGregor.

In his Twitter thread, McGregor also threw profanity-laced bombs at his former opponent, Dustin Poirier. The former interim lightweight champion was less than impressed by McGregor’s Twitter rant and shut him down.

“You have 1 win at Lightweight in the UFC… Pipe down” responded Dustin Poirier.

McGregor’s only lightweight win was against Eddie Alvarez for the 155-pound title at UFC 205. ‘The Notorious’ used his iconic left hook to strike his way to lightweight gold.

Do you think Dustin Poirier was right to tell Notorious to “pipe down”? Also, what did you make of McGregor’s Twitter rant following the action at UFC 249. Let us know in the comments below and stay tuned on BJPenn.com for all the best MMA news.

 