Conor McGregor to Nate Diaz: “Shut your eye lid and sign the contract!”

It appears that fight fans could soon be treated to a trilogy fight between UFC stars Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz.

The fan favorites originally met in a welterweight contest at UFC 196 in March of 2016, with ‘The Stockton Slugger’ emerging victorious by way of a second round submission victory.

McGregor and Diaz would rematch, again at welterweight, at UFC 202 in August of 2016, with the Irishman edging out a razor close majority decision victory.

Ever since their second fight ended in somewhat controversial fashion, Nate Diaz has been clamoring for a third fight.

Now it appears he may very well get his wish.

Diaz recently commented on McGregor’s social media where he told Conor to “Shut ur bitchass up.”

Conor McGregor would later respond to Diaz with the following eye catching statement:

“Shut your eye lid and sign the contract!”

The former two-division UFC champion, McGregor, made his highly anticipated return to the Octagon at January’s UFC 246 event where he needed just 40-seconds to secure a knockout victory over Donald Cerrone.

Prior to the sensational win, Conor McGregor was coming off his now infamous submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

As for Nate Diaz (20-12 MMA), the Stockton native has not competed since suffering a TKO loss to Jorge Masvidal in the main event of UFC 244 this past November. Prior to the setback, Diaz was coming off a decision victory over former lightweight title holder Anthony Pettis.

As noted by Conor McGregor, all that needs to happen for a trilogy bout with Nate Diaz to take place is for the ‘Stockton Slugger’ to sign his end of the contract.

When and where that bout is slated to take place remains unknown at this time.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 9, 2020