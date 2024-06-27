Leon Edwards responds to bold KO claims from UFC 304 opponent Belal Muhammad: “Deluded, he’s talking a lot of sh*t”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Belal Muhammad’s claim that he’s going to knock him out at UFC 304.
In just a few weeks, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad. It serves as the biggest opportunity of the latter’s career, as he finally gets a crack at the strap. Edwards, meanwhile, will attempt to successfully defend the strap for the third time.
These two men have met previously, with an eye poke to Muhammad bringing the contest to a premature end. Ever since then, he’s been hungry to run it back with ‘Rocky’, and you can understand why.
Recently, Belal made it known that he believes he has what it takes to knock Edwards out. As you can imagine, the champ heard that message and has responded in a recent interview.
Edwards questions Muhammad
“Deluded, he’s talking a lot of sh*t, so make sure you can back it up,” Edwards told Red Corner MMA. “Like I said, he’s been off over a year. The way he talks is like he was winning the first fight, so a bit deluded. But like I said, he best be ready. It’s going to be a long, hard, tough fight for him in Manchester.”
“Like I said, the fight, Round 1 went my way comfortably,” Edwards said. “I was just getting started, and then the eye poke happened. Obviously hurt him in the first round. I feel like he’ll just be too slow for me. Too slow, too predictable, too flat footed. So, let’s see.”
Do you believe Belal Muhammad has the skills necessary to knock out Leon Edwards? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
