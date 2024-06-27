Leon Edwards responds to bold KO claims from UFC 304 opponent Belal Muhammad: “Deluded, he’s talking a lot of sh*t”

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Belal Muhammad’s claim that he’s going to knock him out at UFC 304.

In just a few weeks, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad. It serves as the biggest opportunity of the latter’s career, as he finally gets a crack at the strap. Edwards, meanwhile, will attempt to successfully defend the strap for the third time.

These two men have met previously, with an eye poke to Muhammad bringing the contest to a premature end. Ever since then, he’s been hungry to run it back with ‘Rocky’, and you can understand why.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC 304: “I’m gonna knock out Leon”

Recently, Belal made it known that he believes he has what it takes to knock Edwards out. As you can imagine, the champ heard that message and has responded in a recent interview.