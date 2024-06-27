Leon Edwards responds to bold KO claims from UFC 304 opponent Belal Muhammad: “Deluded, he’s talking a lot of sh*t”

By Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has responded to Belal Muhammad’s claim that he’s going to knock him out at UFC 304.

Leon Edwards, Belal Muhammad, UFC 304

In just a few weeks, Leon Edwards will defend his UFC welterweight championship against Belal Muhammad. It serves as the biggest opportunity of the latter’s career, as he finally gets a crack at the strap. Edwards, meanwhile, will attempt to successfully defend the strap for the third time.

These two men have met previously, with an eye poke to Muhammad bringing the contest to a premature end. Ever since then, he’s been hungry to run it back with ‘Rocky’, and you can understand why.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad says Leon Edwards is in for a “rude awakening” at UFC 304: “I’m gonna knock out Leon”

Recently, Belal made it known that he believes he has what it takes to knock Edwards out. As you can imagine, the champ heard that message and has responded in a recent interview.

Edwards questions Muhammad

“Deluded, he’s talking a lot of sh*t, so make sure you can back it up,” Edwards told Red Corner MMA. “Like I said, he’s been off over a year. The way he talks is like he was winning the first fight, so a bit deluded. But like I said, he best be ready. It’s going to be a long, hard, tough fight for him in Manchester.”

“Like I said, the fight, Round 1 went my way comfortably,” Edwards said. “I was just getting started, and then the eye poke happened. Obviously hurt him in the first round. I feel like he’ll just be too slow for me. Too slow, too predictable, too flat footed. So, let’s see.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you believe Belal Muhammad has the skills necessary to knock out Leon Edwards? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Dana White and The Sphere

UFC 306 will be rebranded to "Riyadh Season Noche UFC" and take place on September 14 at The Sphere

Harry Kettle - June 27, 2024
Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka says he "will not change anything" from first Alex Pereira fight ahead of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka says he won’t be making any changes to the way he fights ahead of his rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Ian Machado Garry, Michael 'Venom' Page
Ian Garry

Ian Machado Garry hits back at Michael 'Venom' Page's "Fake Conor McGregor" label

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has responded to Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s mockery of comparisons to Conor McGregor.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira responds to Jiří Procházka's take that spiritual forces are unfairly aiding his career

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira issued a stone-cold response to Jiří Procházka’s claim that he’s using rituals to gain an unfair advantage in the cage.

Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega
Brian Ortega

Alexander Volkanovski shares prediction for Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes at UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Alexander Volkanovski is excited to see the UFC 303 co-main event between Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes.

Brian Ortega

Brian Ortega shares the dark backstory behind his iconic UFC 266 'Purge' walkout

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024
Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka
Jiri Prochazka

Jiri Prochazka challenges Alex Pereira to fight without spiritual forces at UFC 303: "Everyone can feel what's around him"

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

Jiri Prochazka wants a fair fight with light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira at UFC 303.

Alex Pereira, Jiří Procházka
Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira believes Jiří Procházka "lost credibility" after their first fight at UFC 295

Curtis Calhoun - June 26, 2024

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira feels Jiří Procházka hasn’t turned the page on their first fight ahead of their UFC 303 rematch.

Dan Hooker, Charles Oliveira
Dan Hooker

Dan Hooker reveals Charles Oliveira fight is in the works for UFC 305: "I'm 100% in"

Josh Evanoff - June 26, 2024

It seems that UFC lightweights Dan Hooker and Charles Oliveira could be set for a battle down under.

Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker explains why he won't serve as the backup fighter at UFC 305

Cole Shelton - June 26, 2024

Robert Whittaker says he won’t be the backup fighter for the middleweight title fight between Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.