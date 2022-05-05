Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 3 set for UFC 276

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway will finally be having their trilogy match.

According to MMAJunkie, which was first mentioned by Ariel Helwani, Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3 has been agreed to for UFC 276 on July 2 in Las Vegas. The fight is expected to serve as the co-main event as Israel Adesanya vs. Jared Cannonier is slated as the event headliner.

Volkanovski and Holloway were supposed to have their trilogy matched back in March, but the Hawaiian was forced out of the bout due to an injury. He was then replaced by Korean Zombie and the fight was shifted to April. Holloway and Volkanovski first met at UFC 245 in Las Vegas where the Aussie won a clear-cut decision to become the new featherweight champ. The pair would later rematch at UFC 251, where ‘Volk’ edged out a split decision to defend his belt.

Alexander Volkanovski (24-1) is coming off a dominant TKO win over Korean Zombie in the main event of UFC 273 to defend his featherweight strap for the third time. Prior to that, he beat Brian Ortega by decision after the back-to-back fights against Holloway.

Volkanovski is currently riding a 21-fight win streak and his only loss came at welterweight. In his UFC tenure, he also holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Chad Mendes, and Darren Elkins.

Max Holloway (23-6) has not fought since last November when he beat Yair Rodriguez by decision. Prior to that, he beat Calvin Kattar by decision in a one-sided fight which was his first scrap since losing two in a row to Volkanovski. When he was the champ he had three title defenses against Aldo, Ortega, and Frankie Edgar.

With the addition of Volkanovski vs. Holloway 3, UFC 276 is as follows:

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway

Maycee Barber vs. Jessica Eye

Alex Pereira vs. Sean Strickland

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O’Malley

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate

Bryan Barberena vs. Robbie Lawler

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Brad Tavares

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Julija Stoliarenko

Uriah Hall vs. Andre Muniz