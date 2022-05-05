UFC 274 | Pro fighters make their picks for Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

On the main card of UFC 274, an intriguing lightweight bout takes place as Michael Chandler takes on Tony Ferguson. Heading into the fight, Chandler is a massive -385 favorite on FanDuel while ‘El Cucuy’ is a +290 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to pro fighters to get their prediction for the scrap. As the odds suggest, the pros believe Chandler gets the job done as many think Ferguson is no longer the same fighter.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson:

Joe Lauzon, UFC lightweight: I have to go with Chandler, he is a bad style matchup for Ferguson at this point of his career.

Chase Hooper, UFC featherweight: It’s sad to say but I’m going with Chandler. He’s similar to Gaethje and his power and explosiveness will be the difference.

Brandon Royval, UFC flyweight: Honestly, you never know with Ferguson but I’ll say Tony gets back on track here after a year off.

Rob Font, UFC bantamweight: I think Chandler gets it done.

Drakkar Klose, UFC lightweight: I see Chandler winning, Ferguson just doesn’t seem like himself anymore.

Grant Dawson, UFC lightweight: I’m taking Chandler, obviously. I think Ferguson is done and he has had his time and his weirdness has caught up to him.

Eryk Anders, UFC middleweight: I think both guys’ backs are up against the wall and we need to see what Tony Ferguson shows up. But, I think Chandler gets it done, Ferguson hasn’t looked himself.

Fernie Garcia, UFC bantamweight: Chandler, I like Ferguson but I think he isn’t the same anymore.

Vince Morales, UFC bantamweight: I’m picking Chandler based on how Ferguson has looked as of late.

Brandon Jenkins, UFC lightweight: I don’t want Tony to lose again but I think he has taken too much damage and age has caught up to him. I think Chandler will win by decision.

Fighters picking Michael Chandler: Joe Lauzon, Chase Hooper, Rob Font, Drakkar Klose, Grant Dawson, Eryk Anders, Fernie Garcia, Vince Morales, Brandon Jenkins

Fighters picking Tony Ferguson: Brandon Royval

Who do you think will win, Michael Chandler or Tony Ferguson?