Alexander Volkanovski responds after UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev asks who is next: “Give the people what they want!”

Alexander Volkanovski is responding after UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev went on social media to ask “who is next”.

It was almost 2 weeks ago, at UFC 284 where Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA) defeated Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) via unanimous decision in the lightweight main event at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. And in doing so the 31-year-old Makhachev retained the lightweight belt.

Volkanovski, 34, the current UFC featherweight champion was attempting to join the two-division champion club but fell just short in his quest. Despite the loss, the Austrian still has his No. 1 ranking in the UFC official pound-for-pound list.

Following the win, at the evening’s post-fight press conference Makhachev made the following proclamation:

“It doesn’t matter how I won today, now I’m not just champion, I’m the best fighter in the world. I am very happy. Now people are going to call me not just champ, but ‘best fighter in the world.’ This is my dream, and it doesn’t matter how I won, I’m very happy.”

Makhachev now holds 12 consecutive wins in the Octagon and is looking for his next opponent.

It was Islam Makhachev who tweeted:

“Who is next?”

To which Alexander Volkanovski took to ‘Twitter‘ to respond:

Let’s run it back and give the people what they want! @MAKHACHEVMMA https://t.co/clkz93ldaM — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) February 22, 2023

“Let’s run it back and give the people what they want! @MAKHACHEVMMA”

So, it looks like Volkanovski is ready to get back in the cage for a re-match with the Russian, even suggesting they meet in his home territory of Abu Dhabi this time.

Now the UFC just have to get on board and make it happen.

Would you like to see Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski II? Do you think ‘The Great’ could defeat Makhachev the second time around?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!