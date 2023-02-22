Diego Sanchez set to file an appeal to overturn loss against Austin Trout at KnuckleMania 3: “We will be filling a formal complaint”

Diego Sanchez will be appealing his KnuckleMania 3 loss to Austin Trout.

Sanchez was set to make his BKFC debut against the former boxing world champ in Trout. It was a big fight and heading into the scrap, both men were confident that they would emerge victorious. However, in the end, it was Trout winning by stoppage due to a cut above Sanchez’s eye.

Immediately after the loss, Sanchez took to social media to accuse Trout of cheating by adding vaseline to his neck so the UFC veteran couldn’t clinch him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diego Sanchez (@diegonightmaresanchezufc)

“This was in between rounds! And the video before was before the fight and Austin’s corner in collaboration greasing shoulders and neck before the fight to thwart my game plan to actively strike from the clinch!” Sanchez wrote in a lengthy Instagram message. “This changed the whole inside fight where I had my best chance to win fighting the five-time boxing world champion Austin Trout in BKFC. PLEASE HELP ME GET THIS LOSS OVERTURNED! I was cheated out of a fair fight and took scars that last a lifetime! And had to eat through a straw for three days! Had I got all greased up on my beard his punches would have slid off my chin as well!”

Now, after making the post, Diego Sanchez’s reps have told MMAFighting that they plan on filing a formal appeal to the commission to get the loss overturned.

“We will be filing a formal complaint with the NMAC to reverse the bout,” Kottenstette said in a statement to MMA Fighting. “In a sport where clinching is allowed it 100 percent eliminated his chance at implementing a key strategy in his game plan.”

Whether or not the commission will overturn the result is uncertain, but after Sanchez posted the video, several fighters took to his defense.

Diego Sanchez fell to 0-1 in BKFC and before signing with the fighting in the sans gloves promotion, he suffered a decision loss to Kevin Lee in Eagle FC. In the UFC, Sanchez went 19-13.

Do you think Diego Sanchez’s loss should be overturned?