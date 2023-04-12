Max Holloway hoping for longshot fourth fight with Alexander Volkanovski: “Watching Izzy last week was inspiring”

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway still has his target on Alexander Volkanovski.

‘Blessed’ is set to return this Saturday in the main event of UFC Kansas City against Arnold Allen. Heading into the contest, ‘Almighty’ is riding a 12-fight losing streak, with some massive wins in that stretch. In recent octagon appearances, the Brit captured victories over names such as Calvin Kattar, Dan Hooker, and Gilbert Melendez.

For his part, the former UFC featherweight champion has been out of action for almost a year. Holloway’s last contest was his trilogy match with Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 276 last July. In that outing, ‘The Great’ dominated the former champion, securing his third win over him by unanimous decision.

Ahead of his return, Max Holloway still has his eyes on gold. At UFC Kansas City media day earlier today, ‘Blessed’ discussed his return to the octagon. There, Holloway stated his goal was to make it back to the title for a fourth fight with Volkanovski.

The former champion added that while it’s a longshot to happen, crazier things have happened in MMA. Holloway noted that watching Israel Adesanya defeat Alex Pereira in their fourth time competing over the weekend helped influence his thought process.

“Bro, I’m still here bro,” Max Holloway stated at UFC Kansas City media day. “I’m still here, right in you. People keep on talking, ‘Blah blah are we going to do the fourth, this and that’, watching Izzy last week was pretty inspiring. This is MMA, you know how crazy MMA be for that guy that you’re riding for. At the end of the day, anything can happen man, anything can happen.”

He continued, “I go out there and put a statement out there and who’s to say what happens? For sure, make a statement, that’s still in my mind. Just reminding people you know, I got a little Roy Jones Jr. in me right now. Y’all must’ve forgot.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Max Holloway vs. Alexander Volkanovski 4? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!