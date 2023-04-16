Billy Quarantillo reacts following brutal knockout loss to Edson Barboza at UFC Kansas City

Billy Quarantillo was hoping to produce a highlight reel KO over Edson Barboza, but he ultimately was the one who was on the receiving end.

Quarantillo and Barboza crossed paths in the co-main event of UFC Kansas City last night (April 15). Quarantillo was hoping to score a big win over Edson Barboza, but it wasn’t meant to be. In the opening frame, Barboza caught Quarantillo with a knee to the jaw and that’s all she wrote.

Going into the fight, Quarantillo appeared on BJPenn.com’s “Just Scrap Radio” and told Cole Shelton that he was looking for a “viral” KO.

“The film is out there, there are more videos of him getting finished than me getting finished. Obviously, the names are a lot bigger, Justin Gaethje, and Giga Chikadze. He has been finished before, no man is unstoppable,” Quarantillo said. “In every fight that I have, is my goal to go in there and finish him. That is what my game plan is to go out there and get a stoppage. That is what is going to get me to the next level in the UFC. I’m not going in there to milk out a decision… I’m hoping to get a big finish, a big knockout, and something that can go viral and finally get a big more recognition.”

Billy Quarantillo Offers Humorous Response

Of course, Billy Quarantillo didn’t expect to be on the losing end of that wish. He did take to his Twitter account and took the defeat in stride, however.

Damn, that what gettin knocked out in the ufc feels like… sorry about your parlays y’all pic.twitter.com/ChP9Nm8BRU — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) April 16, 2023

Quarantillo’s pro MMA record falls to 17-5. He’s gone 2-3 in his last five outings. As for Barboza, he snaps a two-fight skid and earns his first victory since May 2021. The victory also earned Barboza a “Performance of the Night” bonus.