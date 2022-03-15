Alexander Volkanovski hopes to fight Conor McGregor in future: “I’d do it at welterweight if I have to”

Alexander Volkanovski has revealed a dream fight of his.

‘The Great’ is currently set to face Chan Sung Jung next month at UFC 273. The bout will be another defense of his featherweight crown, one that he took from Max Holloway back in 2019. He then scored another victory over ‘Blessed’ in 2020 at UFC 251.

In addition to holding two wins over Holloway, he also has a victory over Jose Aldo, another former UFC featherweight champion. As of now, the only UFC former 145-pound champion that Alex Volkanovski hasn’t beat is Conor McGregor. One day, ‘The Great’ would like to have that win under his belt as well.

The UFC featherweight champion discussed fighting Conor McGregor somewhere in the future with MMA News’ James Lynch. Volkanovski revealed that the bout is a huge goal for him, and he’d be willing to move up two weight classes to do it.

“Obviously, Conor is always gonna get his name out there. You gotta remember, he was a featherweight, he was a champion of my division. So I’ve taken out the featherweight champs. That’s the only one left, isn’t it? Me, Aldo, Max, and Conor. So it makes a lot of sense. Obviously, it would be a dream and then I’ve taken out all the other champs in my division so that would be incredible. Obviously, you talk about the payday and all that, the circus around it would be great. But at the same time, talking about legacy, he’s undefeated at featherweight, too. That would mean something. I don’t think he’s making featherweight too soon.” (h/t MMAFighting)

Alexander Volkanovski continued, “If we fight, you do it at any weight. I’d do that at welterweight if I had to, whatever. But at the same time, we’ll see. I’ll just worry about Zombie cause Zombie’s in front of me and we’ll see.”

What do you think about Alexander Volkanovski fighting Conor McGregor? Who would you pick in that possible bout? Sound off in the comments below!