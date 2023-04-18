Alex Volkanovski Max Holloway UFC

Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway is in a “tricky situation” following win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

By Susan Cox - April 18, 2023
Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway is in a ‘tricky situation’ following his win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City.

It was just last Saturday, April 15th at UFC Kansas City that Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) defeated Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) in the featherweight main event. It was a unanimous decision win for ‘Blessed‘, which put him back in the win column.

Coming into the event, ‘Almighty’ was on a twelve-fight winning streak and Holloway was coming off his most recent loss to Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA) in July of last year at UFC 276.

The 31-year-old Holloway has suffered a total of 3 losses to the featherweight champion Volkanovski.

Volkanovski, speaking with ‘The MacLife’ shared his thoughts on the Holloway situation (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I just said to him like, ‘Get out of my division, and stop beating up my contenders.’ You know what I mean? I’m saying stuff like that to him. Again, a lot of people are gonna sit there and before last night, ‘Oh you know, he’s fallen off,’ and all this type of stuff. I’m like, ‘Nah, it’s not that. Trust me.’ You wait till he fights again, you’re gonna forget about that the next time. And he proved it (Saturday). He looked great.”

As for a fourth fight with Holloway, ‘The Great’ said:

“Max is a cool dude, as well, great fighter. But it’s just whether you’re gonna go there. Like do I see – how can it happen, right? It’s hard enough to do a trilogy when you’re two (up). A lot of people were like, ‘What are you doing? Why?’ At least there was still a bit of history and things like that where now the third one, obviously it doesn’t make sense. So it’s a tricky situation for Max, that’s for sure.”

Would you like to see Alexander Volkanovski vs. Max Holloway 4?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

