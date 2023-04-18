Max Holloway UFC

Max Holloway jumps two spots in official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen

By Susan Cox - April 18, 2023
Max Holloway, Arnold Allen, UFC Kansas City, UFC

Max Holloway has jumped two spots in the official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen.

UFC Kansas City saw Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) defeat Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) in the featherweight main event which took place last Saturday, April 15th.

With that victory ‘Blessed‘ has climbed two places in the Pound for Pound rankings, now occupying the #13 spot.

Other changes included Jamahal Hill moving down to #14 and Robert Whittaker falling to #15 in the rankings.

Alex Pereira has moved down to #10 while Brandon Moreno moved up to #9 in the P4P rankings.

Kamaru Usman also moved down to the #7 spot.

The full list of UFC P4P official rankings can be found below:

  1. Jon Jones (27-1 MMA)
  2. Alexander Volkanovski (25-2 MMA)
  3. Islam Makhachev (24-1 MMA)
  4. Leon Edwards (21-3 MMA)
  5. Israel Adesanya (24-2 MMA)
  6. Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA)
  7. Kamaru Usman (20-3 MMA)
  8. Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA)
  9. Brandon Moreno (21-6 MMA)
  10. Alex Pereira (7-2 MMA)
  11. Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA)
  12. Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA)
  13. Max Holloway (24-7 MMA)
  14. Jamal Hill (12-1 MMA)
  15. Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA)

Holloway, 31, who has the unfortunate record of losing to Alexander Volkanovski three times (at UFC 245, UFC 251 and most recently at UFC 276 in July of last year), is now back in the game after his victory over Allen.

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, when asked if he felt disrespected by critics who picked his to lose to the 29-year-old Allen, Holloway said:

“You’re only as good as your last fight and I told you guys I had that (third Alexander Volkanovski) fight, that was the last taste that they had of me. I was here with that (Calvin) Kattar fight, I heard the same thing all over again — that Arnold’s going to be the guy who’s going to break my chin, who’s going to put (me) out, too slow, too old, whatever it is. We went out there, we got to prove it. I wanted to go out there and hit and not get hit. Me and my boy have been vibing out to some Roy Jones Jr., Body Head Bangerz – we got to go out there looking good doing it.”

Concluding as far as doubters go, Holloway said:

“I just laugh. Half these guys talking about it probably haven’t fought a day in their life, so they wouldn’t know. I come from this sport. I’m in the gaming world — oh my gosh, the gaming world is even worse, the s**t talking. So, at the end of the day, it’s alright.”

Good words of wisdom from Holloway, ‘you’re only as good as your last fight’.

What do you think of the latest P4P rankings?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

