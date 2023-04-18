Gilbert Burns Jorge Masvidal UFC

Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement

By Susan Cox - April 18, 2023
Gilbert Burns, Jorge Masvidal, UFC 287

Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement.

It was earlier this month that Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) took on Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) at the co-main welterweight event at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida.  The result was a unanimous decision win for ‘Durinho’.

Following the loss, Jorge Masvidal, 38, announced his retirement from the sport he’d called home for 20 years.

Burns, speaking to ‘MMA Junkie‘ shared his thoughts on Masvidal:

“Right now he’s retired, and as a title contender he’s retired, but for big money fights against (Conor) McGregor or Nate Diaz or another big name, I think he returns.”

Continuing, Burns spoke of their fight at UFC 287:

“He was very dangerous in there. He kept fighting the entire time. He’s very dangerous. Even when I was grappling him, he had all the answers. He knows how to respond, where to put his hands, what to do when he gets brought back to the canvas. He’s very intelligent. With all the training and work that I did with my trainers, he was still very smart.”

“Some people ask me, ‘Why didn’t you knock him out? Why didn’t you knock him out?’ Man, he was always fighting. He’s a natural fighter, and there was never a moment I felt I could relax. If he wants it and feels he still has the heart, he can fight. But if his heart is not in it and doesn’t want to work hard, it’s time.”

Burns believes ‘Gamebred’ can continue to fight, should he wish to do so:

“I feel like if he still wants, he can (continue fighting). His level is still good. That guy is very intelligent, and he’s got a lot of experience. However, I also believe that when you feel like you don’t want anymore, you should probably stop.”

Concluding, Gilbert Burns said he believes Conor McGregor could lure Masvidal back into the Octagon:

“I do feel like he’s done chasing the title, but I believe that if McGregor wins or loses against Chandler, they’re going to make that fight with Jorge. McGregor is not really chasing the title, and I don’t see him hungry. I do think a great, a big fight, and Jorge comes back. He won’t return to make a run for the title, but if there’s a mega fight, I think he returns.”

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns that Jorge Masvidal might not yet be done fighting? Would you like to see a McGregor vs Masvidal or a Diaz vs Masvidal match-up?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Rani Yahya

Rani Yahya says wrestling is key to success against Montel Jackson, expects to secure Cody Garbrandt fight with stoppage win at UFC Vegas 71

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023
Song Yadong

Song Yadong vs. Ricky Simon slated for UFC Vegas 72 main event on April 29th

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

Following the cancelation of Arman Tsarukyan vs. Renato Moicano, UFC Vegas 72 has a new main event. The two lightweight contenders were expected to headline the event, which takes place later this month. However, due […]

Jake Paul, Anderson Silva
Jake Paul

Anderson Silva expresses interest in fighting the winner of Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

Anderson Silva is hoping to face the winner of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match. Silva and Paul fought back in October of last year, with ‘The Problem Child’ winning by decision. It […]

Curtis Blaydes
Jon Jones

Curtis Blaydes names himself Jon Jones' biggest challenge at heavyweight: "The odds are in my favor"

Josh Evanoff - April 18, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes he’s Jon Jones’ biggest challenge. ‘Razor’ has been out of the octagon since his UFC London showdown with Tom Aspinall last July. In that outing, the British star suffered […]

Bobby Green
UFC

Bobby Green clarifies retirement talk, reveals he'll just go by 'King' after UFC Vegas 71: "I'm going to be changing my name"

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

Bobby Green won’t actually be retiring after UFC Vegas 71 after all. After Green suffered a knockout loss to Drew Dober, he revealed his next fight would serve as his retirement bout. The veteran has […]

Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski believes Max Holloway is in a “tricky situation” following win over Arnold Allen at UFC Kansas City

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023
Max Holloway, Arnold Allen, UFC Kansas City, UFC
UFC

Max Holloway jumps two spots in official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen

Susan Cox - April 18, 2023

Max Holloway has jumped two spots in the official UFC P4P rankings following his win over Arnold Allen. UFC Kansas City saw Max Holloway (24-7 MMA) defeat Arnold Allen (19-2 MMA) via unanimous decision (49-46, […]

Jose Aldo
Jose Aldo

Jose Aldo apologizes to Conor McGregor following post-fight outrage: "Conor is my friend"

Lewis Simpson - April 18, 2023

Jose Aldo has sent his apology to old foe turned-friend Conor McGregor. Following his draw with with Jeremy Stephens in his second professional boxing bout at Gamebred Boxing, Aldo, who was still full of adrenaline […]

Khamzat Chimaev Robert Whittaker
UFC

Robert Whittaker not keen to fight Khamzat Chimaev, 'the rankings are there for a reason!'

Andrew Whitelaw - April 18, 2023

Robert Whittaker has ruled out an imminent fight with Khamzat Chimaev. ‘The Reaper’ is very much in the title conversation at middleweight and sits at #2 in the division following his unanimous decision win over […]

Max Holloway, Arnold Allen
Max Holloway

What's next for Max Holloway and Arnold Allen after UFC Kansas City?

Cole Shelton - April 18, 2023

In the main event of UFC Kansas City, a battle of top-five featherweights went down as former champion Max Holloway took on Arnold Allen. Holloway was coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski which […]