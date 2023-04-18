Gilbert Burns believes two fighters could lure Jorge Masvidal back out of retirement.

It was earlier this month that Gilbert Burns (22-5 MMA) took on Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA) at the co-main welterweight event at UFC 287 in Miami, Florida. The result was a unanimous decision win for ‘Durinho’.

Following the loss, Jorge Masvidal, 38, announced his retirement from the sport he’d called home for 20 years.

Burns, speaking to ‘MMA Junkie‘ shared his thoughts on Masvidal:

“Right now he’s retired, and as a title contender he’s retired, but for big money fights against (Conor) McGregor or Nate Diaz or another big name, I think he returns.”

Continuing, Burns spoke of their fight at UFC 287:

“He was very dangerous in there. He kept fighting the entire time. He’s very dangerous. Even when I was grappling him, he had all the answers. He knows how to respond, where to put his hands, what to do when he gets brought back to the canvas. He’s very intelligent. With all the training and work that I did with my trainers, he was still very smart.”

“Some people ask me, ‘Why didn’t you knock him out? Why didn’t you knock him out?’ Man, he was always fighting. He’s a natural fighter, and there was never a moment I felt I could relax. If he wants it and feels he still has the heart, he can fight. But if his heart is not in it and doesn’t want to work hard, it’s time.”

Burns believes ‘Gamebred’ can continue to fight, should he wish to do so:

“I feel like if he still wants, he can (continue fighting). His level is still good. That guy is very intelligent, and he’s got a lot of experience. However, I also believe that when you feel like you don’t want anymore, you should probably stop.”

Concluding, Gilbert Burns said he believes Conor McGregor could lure Masvidal back into the Octagon:

“I do feel like he’s done chasing the title, but I believe that if McGregor wins or loses against Chandler, they’re going to make that fight with Jorge. McGregor is not really chasing the title, and I don’t see him hungry. I do think a great, a big fight, and Jorge comes back. He won’t return to make a run for the title, but if there’s a mega fight, I think he returns.”

Do you agree with Gilbert Burns that Jorge Masvidal might not yet be done fighting? Would you like to see a McGregor vs Masvidal or a Diaz vs Masvidal match-up?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!