UFC London Results: Jack Hermansson defeats Chris Curtis (Highlights)

Today’s UFC London event is co-headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Jack Hermansson taking on Chris Curtis.

‘The Joker’ was initially slated to face Darren Till at the event, but ‘The Gorilla’ was forced to pullout of the fight due to injury.

Hermansson (23-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest looking to rebound, this after suffering a split-decision loss to Sean Strickland his last time out. Prior to that setback, the Swede was coming off a decision win over Edmen Shahbazyan.

Meanwhile, Chris Curtis (29-9 MMA) most recently competed at last month’s UFC Vegas 57 event, where he extended his current win streak to eight in a row with a unanimous decision victory over Rodolfo Vieira.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Tonight’s UFC London co-main event resulted in a strong showing from Jack Hermansson. ‘The Joker’ was able to outstrike his American adversary 100-43, a strike count which included a number of heavy low kicks.

After three rounds of action, the judges were unanimous in seeing Hermannson as the victor.

Highlights below:

Round 2:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Round 3:

Official UFC London Result: Jack Hermansson def. Chris Curtis by unanimous decision (29-28 x2, 30-27)

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Bit of spice after the bell! 🇳🇴🇸🇪 @JackTheJokerMMA gets his arm raised here! #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/HQ1h5STPPv — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 23, 2022

Who would you like to see Hermansson fight next following his decision victory over Curtis this evening in England? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!