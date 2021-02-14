Kamaru Usman will surpass GSP as welterweight GOAT, says Dana White

UFC President Dana White believes Kamaru Usman is on his way to becoming the greatest welterweight of all time.

Usman, the UFC welterweight champion, returned to the cage at UFC 258 on Saturday night, completing his third successful title defense with a third-round TKO win his former training partner Gilbert Burns.

With that victory, Usman now holds victories over six fighters in the UFC welterweight top-ten, including top-five fighters in Burns, Colby Covington, Leon Edwards, and Jorge Masvidal. He’s also on a thirteen fight unbeaten streak.

In the wake of this incredible success, many fans have suggested that Usman may have what it takes to surpass Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight in MMA history.

White, for his part, seems to think that power shift is inevitable.

“He just broke his record tonight,” White told reporters after UFC 258 (via MMA Junkie). “If you look at what he just did, he broke his record tonight for consecutive wins (in the welterweight division), and if this guy keeps rolling, if Usman can keep doing what he’s doing, he’s going to go down as the greatest welterweight ever. Fact.

“Just look at who he’s fought and who he has to fight here in the future, it’s undeniable that this guy will go down as the best welterweight,” White added, placing Usman amongst the sport’s best fighters. “The question is, where will he go down in the history of the sport?”

While continued his praise of Usman, explaining that he’s been blown away by the welterweight champion since he stopped Colby Covington in a 2019 Fight of the Year contender.

“The kid’s the real deal,” White said of Usman. “For the people that know, for the people that actually know about fighting, they know that this win tonight was a big deal over a very motivated, well trained, mentally tough, confident, badass kid.

“This guy’s got nothing but badass dudes lined up ahead. If he doesn’t have the respect now, he should’ve got it after the Covington fight. I can’t stop talking about the Covington fight. One of the greatest fights I’ve ever seen. Anyone who didn’t respect him after that? That’s your problem, not his.”

Do you think Kamaru Usman will become the welterweight GOAT?