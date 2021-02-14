Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal reportedly in consideration to coach TUF

Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are reportedly in consideration to coach the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Usman, the UFC welterweight champion, returned to the cage in the main event of UFC 258 on Saturday night, defeating No. 1 contender Gilbert Burns via third-round TKO to retain his title. After the win, he set his sights on Masvidal.

The champion has already beaten Masvidal, defeating him by unanimous decision in July of 2020. However, the victory has a small footnote, given that Masvidal stepped in to replace Burns on just one week’s notice in that fight.

Since then, Masvidal has repeatedly called for a rematch with a full training camp to prepare, and from the sounds of it, Usman is happy to give him that opportunity.

In his post-fight interview with commentator Joe Rogan, Usman opened the door to a rematch with his rival.

“We got this little street thug calling himself Jesus,” Usman said, targeting Masvidal. “He’s thinking he is Jesus. And you know Joe, we tried to make that fight several times. They tried to make that fight. But he kept backing out. The only reason this man took the (previous) fight is because it was on six days notice and he had a built in excuse.

“He is still running his mouth talking about he broke my nose and stepping in on six days. Give him three weeks and he is going to do something. Guess what? It’s not done. I will give you a whole training camp. I guarantee you won’t sign on that dotted line because this time I’m going to finish your ass.”

While an Usman vs. Masvidal rematch would be a big fight under any circumstances, it sounds as though the fight could be preceded by the pair coaching the upcoming season of The Ultimate Fighter, which would only add intrigue to their fight.

Ali Abdelaziz, Usman’s long-time manager, revealed this possibility to ESPN and UFC reporter Brett Okamoto.

Kamaru Usman’s manager Ali Abdelaziz just told me he’s already talking to UFC about Usman and Masvidal as TUF coaches. “It’s what Kamaru wants and Jorge deserves a full camp. But he and his team better be on their best behavior. We already beat them up inside and out of cage.” — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 14, 2021

“It’s what Kamaru wants and Jorge deserves a full camp,” Abdelaziz told Okamoto. “But he and his team better be on their best behavior. We already beat them up inside and out of cage.”

Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa also expressed interest in Masvidal coach TUF against Usman.

Let’s do It. TUF. Masvidal vs usman. We accept. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) February 14, 2021

