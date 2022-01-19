Alex Volkanovski responds to “annoying” callout from Yair Rodriguez: “It just blows me away. You’re coming off a loss”

UFC featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski has responded to the recent callout he’s received from Yair Rodriguez.

While he may be preparing to defend his 145-pound title against The Korean Zombie at UFC 273, Alex Volkanovski can’t seem to shake off the other contenders who feel as if they should’ve been the ones to get a shot at the gold. Giga Chikadze is one example, with another being the always-vocal Yair Rodriguez.

“El Pantera”, who battled Max Holloway in a war just months ago, hurled abuse at Volkanovski after hearing that Chan Sung Jung would be the man to replace “Blessed” after the Hawaiian was forced to withdraw from his trilogy bout with “The Great”.

Volkanovski, unsurprisingly, wasn’t too pleased with what he heard.

“One thing that surprises me and what annoys me, is the way he (Rodríguez) acted about it as if it was a no-brainer that he should be the next in line,” said Volkanovski. “And then starts carrying on and swearing and saying, ‘I had respect and f*** you,’ and all that. Are you serious? Let’s remember, let me bring you back, let’s be real for a second. Over two years you were pretty much running from Zabit? I didn’t wanna bring that up but you put me here. So, you’re running from Zabit, pulling out, you’re getting suspended from USADA, you’re being a diva and the UFC had so much hassle with you. It was a bunch of chaos.

“The UFC ain’t gonna take that’s serious. And then, let’s remember, he just lost. I don’t get it, I really don’t get it. You haven’t fought for how long, then you’re coming off a loss, and then you get angry at me because I don’t sit there and call you out.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Alex Volkanovski? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!