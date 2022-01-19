Jon Jones excited to “learn so much” about Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou at UFC 270

UFC star Jon Jones has said that he’s excited to learn more about Ciryl Gane and Francis Ngannou this weekend.

This Saturday night, Francis Ngannou will defend the UFC heavyweight title against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270. The two former teammates will lock horns in one of the biggest title fights in recent memory, with fans and pundits alike being fairly split down the middle when it comes to who will come out on top.

One man who will be watching closely is Jon Jones, as the former light heavyweight king prepares to finally make the move up in weight that everyone has been waiting for.

Really have no clue who’s going to win, I’m just excited to watch the fight. Going to learn so much about the both of them no matter how it goes down https://t.co/e59QVSiuy7 — BONY (@JonnyBones) January 18, 2022

“Really have no clue who’s going to win, I’m just excited to watch the fight. Going to learn so much about the both of them no matter how it goes down”

It’s been just under two years since Jones last competed inside the Octagon, successfully defending the 205-pound title against Dominick Reyes. Now, even with so many doubting what he can do at heavyweight, he still appears to be as determined as ever to come back and try to become the latest two-weight UFC champion.

The Ngannou fight is something we were all expecting to see when “The Predator” first won the strap but as a result of ongoing financial troubles with the UFC and his own legal problems, “Bones” has been forced to sit on the sideline and wait for his moment.

Now, it seems like we may just be months away from some kind of resolution.

Do you think Jon Jones will challenge the winner of Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane in his next fight? Who is the favorite heading into the UFC 270 main event? Let us know your thoughts on the state of play at heavyweight down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!