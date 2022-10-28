Alex Volkanovski explains why Conor McGregor fight means more than just money to him: “He’s the only featherweight champion I haven’t beaten”

Alex Volkanovski has explained why a potential fight with Conor McGregor means more to him than people may realise.

In the wake of UFC 280, it appears as if Alex Volkanovski is gearing up for a fight against Islam Makhachev. ‘The Great’ made it known that he wanted to go after the UFC lightweight title and at UFC 284 next February, it appears as if he’s going to get his chance.

Of course, the Australian sensation is the kind of fighter who can call for just about any fight he wants as a result of his status as pound for pound number one.

He’s spoken in the past, for example, about taking on Conor McGregor.

It seems unlikely that it’d happen but during a recent interview, he went into detail about why it would mean a lot to him to get the opportunity.

“He knows he ain’t fighting for that featherweight title,” Volkanovski said. “I go and take that lightweight title, he knows there’s an opportunity there.”

Volkanovski vs McGregor?

“I’ve touched on the fact that he was the featherweight champion and he’s the only featherweight champion I haven’t beaten. So obviously that fight means something to me. As well as the money that’s involved and all that type of stuff. You know the whole circus around him, which would be entertaining and fun. I’d enjoy it. So all that type of stuff will be great, but there’s still a deeper sort of meaning to that fight than just that. I think he knows that, as well.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Would you like to see Alex Volkanovski actually square off with Conor McGregor? If the pair ever fought, who do you think would be the favourite? Let us know your thoughts on this match-up and more in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

