x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » Boxing News » Arizona Boxing Commission gives Anderson Silva the...
MMA NewsAnderson SilvaBoxing News

Arizona Boxing Commission gives Anderson Silva the green light to box after submitting “pristine” MRI

Harry Kettle

The Arizona Boxing Commission has given Anderson Silva the green light to compete against Jake Paul this weekend.

On Saturday night, Jake Paul will face his toughest boxing test yet when he goes head to head with MMA legend Anderson Silva. The pair will collide in front of a capacity crowd and while Silva may be 47 years old, he’s widely considered to be the favourite to defeat Paul and become the first man to do so in the squared circle.

- Advertisement -

However, while he did look sharp during open workouts, there was some concern in the air regarding whether Anderson would be able to actually compete.

That’s due to an interview he gave with MMA Weekly that suggested he was knocked out twice in sparring, only for ‘The Spider’ to later clarify what he actually meant.

- Advertisement -

Now, as per MMA Fighting, the commission has come to the conclusion that he’ll be okay to fight.

Commissioner Ara J. Feinstein had the following to say on the matter.

Silva prepares for war

“Given all the work we’ve done on concussion protocol and emphasis we’ve been placing on fighter safety, it just left me really concerned,” Feinstein said. “However, once I had further information, the letter from Silva, the written statement from his trainer, and more importantly, the results of the medical examinations and the approval of the physician reading the report, I became much more comfortable, and I have no objections to Mr. Silva participating in the event this Saturday.”

- Advertisement -

Quotes via MMA Fighting

As of this writing, it’s all systems go for tomorrow night.

What are you expecting to see from Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul this weekend? Are you at all surprised that he has been allowed to fight? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleJake Paul sends a message to “selfish” Conor McGregor
Next articleAlex Volkanovski explains why Conor McGregor fight means more than just money to him: “He’s the only featherweight champion I haven’t beaten”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy