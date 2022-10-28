Arizona Boxing Commission gives Anderson Silva the green light to box after submitting “pristine” MRI

The Arizona Boxing Commission has given Anderson Silva the green light to compete against Jake Paul this weekend.

On Saturday night, Jake Paul will face his toughest boxing test yet when he goes head to head with MMA legend Anderson Silva. The pair will collide in front of a capacity crowd and while Silva may be 47 years old, he’s widely considered to be the favourite to defeat Paul and become the first man to do so in the squared circle.

However, while he did look sharp during open workouts, there was some concern in the air regarding whether Anderson would be able to actually compete.

That’s due to an interview he gave with MMA Weekly that suggested he was knocked out twice in sparring, only for ‘The Spider’ to later clarify what he actually meant.

Now, as per MMA Fighting, the commission has come to the conclusion that he’ll be okay to fight.

Arizona clears Anderson Silva to box Jake Paul after submitting ‘pristine’ MRI, additional statements https://t.co/1OjnsUfrvF pic.twitter.com/lNfzHLQ9N3 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 28, 2022

Commissioner Ara J. Feinstein had the following to say on the matter.

Silva prepares for war

“Given all the work we’ve done on concussion protocol and emphasis we’ve been placing on fighter safety, it just left me really concerned,” Feinstein said. “However, once I had further information, the letter from Silva, the written statement from his trainer, and more importantly, the results of the medical examinations and the approval of the physician reading the report, I became much more comfortable, and I have no objections to Mr. Silva participating in the event this Saturday.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

As of this writing, it’s all systems go for tomorrow night.

What are you expecting to see from Anderson Silva vs Jake Paul this weekend? Are you at all surprised that he has been allowed to fight? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

