Sean O’Malley believes if he had lost decision to Petr Yan fans would have a lot more respect on his name: “Damn, you lost, but the motherf*cker’s good”

Sean O’Malley believes he would’ve earned more respect if he’d lost the split decision to Petr Yan at UFC 280.

Last weekend at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley edged out a decision win over Petr Yan. While it was controversial, O’Malley more than proved he belonged amongst the elite in the bantamweight division.

- Advertisement -

Most fans and pundits gave Yan round two, O’Malley round three, and the first round to Yan, although the first is by far the biggest talking point.

‘Suga’, of course, thinks he deserved to get the nod, as you’d expect. In equal measure, though, he has also acknowledged just how close the exchanges were.

- Advertisement -

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, O’Malley spoke candidly about his performance.

“If I would have lost that fight, people would have put a lot more respect on my name,” O’Malley said. “They’d be like, ‘Damn, you lost, but the motherf*cker’s good.’ Now, it’s like, ‘He what? He what? You’ve got to be sh*tting me!’ But the people that are mad that I won are people that said I was supposed to get whooped.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Sean O’Malley – the next big thing?

- Advertisement -

O’Malley proceeded to give an in-depth breakdown, following on from a tweet in which he said he believed he won after rewatching the fight.

Many fans are going to be split between loving O’Malley and thinking Yan won. That makes sense given how it played out, but either way, it won’t change the outcome.

Sean is set to make a huge move towards the title picture with Aljamain Sterling being one of the possible next opponents for him at 135 pounds.

What do you think about Sean O’Malley’s comments regarding his Petr Yan win? Will he fight for the belt next? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

- Advertisement -