Jon Jones responds after rival Daniel Cormier calls his recent actions “out of touch”

Jon Jones has responded after Daniel Cormier called his recent actions out of touch.

After Jan Blachowicz TKO’d Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 to win the vacant title, Jones asked his fans if they want to see him back at 205lbs. For his longtime rival in Cormier, he believes that move just proves ‘Bones’ is out of touch.

“That’s whack, that’s so whack. Hey, have you ever met a guy that’s so out of touch? Like he’s outta touch,” Cormier said on DC & Helwani. “It’s like okay, Jon Jones. Why not just go, hey, I was afraid of Dominick Reyes? But now I want to go back to 205 and fight Jan Blachowicz because he beat Dom. Like that’s crazy.

“Why would he do that? I mean, who does that? Who does that? He could’ve fought Reyes. This could’ve been him and Reyes yesterday,” Cormier continued. “This was supposed to be him and Reyes. Then he gave up the belt and said, I wanna fight at heavyweight. But now, maybe I’ll go back? How could you be so outta touch? I don’t get it. I don’t get it.”

To no surprise, Jon Jones caught wind of that and issued a scathing response to Cormier and had to bring up the time he knocked him out.

DC calling me out of touch 😂 The only thing that was out of touch was consciousness from his body and that belt from around his waist. I get it, I’d hate me too — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 30, 2020

“DC calling me out of touch. The only thing that was out of touch was consciousness from his body and that belt from around his waist. I get it, I’d hate me too,” Jones wrote.

Jon Jones is coming off a decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Before that, he had back-to-back wins over Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith to defend his belts. Since his last win, he talked about moving up to heavyweight and as of right now, that appears to be the plan.

