Alex Pereira won’t be switching weight classes following UFC 307 win over Khalil Rountree

Alex Pereira has made his plans post-UFC 307 clear. Pereira put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at stake inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City this past Saturday. Standing across the Octagon from him was Khalil Rountree. While Rountree gave "Poatan" his all, the Brazilian bruiser took his time and finished the challenger via TKO in the fourth round. So, what's next for Pereira?

Alex Pereira Sticks With Light Heavyweight

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Alex Pereira was asked about his past comments teasing a move to heavyweight or even going back down to middleweight.

It looks like Pereira is staying put.

“We saw that Dricus is going to be fighting Sean Strickland, he is a training partner of mine. I don’t want to get in his way, I can move up to heavyweight but [light heavyweight] is great. I feel great with this weight cut.”

Pereira will likely be paying close attention to one bout scheduled for the UFC 308 card. Magomed Ankalaev will take on Aleksandar Rakić in late October. If Ankalaev wins the fight in impressive fashion, he’ll likely be next in line to fight “Poatan.”

With the victory over Rountree, Pereira has now made three successful UFC light heavyweight title defenses. Pereira has established himself as one of the most feared strikers in all of MMA. He’ll look to continue his momentum at 205 pounds.

Jamahal Hill has been angling for a rematch with Pereira. Hill still calls into question referee Herb Dean’s involvement before being knocked out by Pereira in their first meeting. Whether or not Hill can find his way back in the title picture as quickly as he hopes remains to be seen.

