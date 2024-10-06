Alex Pereira won’t be switching weight classes following UFC 307 win over Khalil Rountree

By Fernando Quiles - October 6, 2024

Alex Pereira has made his plans post-UFC 307 clear.

Alex Pereira

Pereira put the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship at stake inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City this past Saturday. Standing across the Octagon from him was Khalil Rountree.

While Rountree gave “Poatan” his all, the Brazilian bruiser took his time and finished the challenger via TKO in the fourth round.

So, what’s next for Pereira?

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER ALEX PEREIRA TKO’S KHALIL ROUNTREE JR. AT UFC 307

Alex Pereira Sticks With Light Heavyweight

During his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Alex Pereira was asked about his past comments teasing a move to heavyweight or even going back down to middleweight.

It looks like Pereira is staying put.

“We saw that Dricus is going to be fighting Sean Strickland, he is a training partner of mine. I don’t want to get in his way, I can move up to heavyweight but [light heavyweight] is great. I feel great with this weight cut.”

Pereira will likely be paying close attention to one bout scheduled for the UFC 308 card. Magomed Ankalaev will take on Aleksandar Rakić in late October. If Ankalaev wins the fight in impressive fashion, he’ll likely be next in line to fight “Poatan.”

With the victory over Rountree, Pereira has now made three successful UFC light heavyweight title defenses. Pereira has established himself as one of the most feared strikers in all of MMA. He’ll look to continue his momentum at 205 pounds.

Jamahal Hill has been angling for a rematch with Pereira. Hill still calls into question referee Herb Dean’s involvement before being knocked out by Pereira in their first meeting. Whether or not Hill can find his way back in the title picture as quickly as he hopes remains to be seen.

Keep it locked on BJPenn.com for the latest updates on the UFC light heavyweight division.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira UFC

Related

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, UFC 307, Bonus, UFC

UFC 307 Bonus Report: Joaquin Buckley one of four fighters to take home an extra $50k

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Alex Pereira, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Khalil Rountree

Pros react after Alex Pereira TKO's Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 event was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight featuring Alex Pereira taking on Khalil Rountree Jr.

Alex Pereira
Khalil Rountree

UFC 307 Results: Alex Pereira TKO's Khalil Rountree Jr. (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the light heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Khalil Rountree Jr.

Raquel Pennington, Julianna Pena, UFC 307, Results, UFC
Raquel Pennington

UFC 307 Results: Julianna Pena defeats Raquel Pennington (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight title fight between Raquel Pennington and Julianna Pena.

Jose Aldo, Mario Bautista, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Mario Bautista

Pros react after Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Mario Bautista.

Mario Bautista

UFC 307 Results: Mario Bautista defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024
Roman Dolidze, Kevin Holland, UFC 307, Results, UFC
Roman Dolidze

UFC 307 Results: Roman Dolidze TKO's Kevin Holland (Video)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze and Kevin Holland.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Pros react after Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

Tonight’s UFC 307 main card lineup featured a highly anticipated women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

UFC 307 Results: Kayla Harrison defeats Ketlen Vieira (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 307 results, including the women’s bantamweight bout between Kayla Harrison and Ketlen Vieira.

Joaquin Buckley, Stephen Thompson, UFC 307, Pros react, UFC
Stephen Thompson

Pros react after Joaquin Buckley KO's Stephen Thompson at UFC 307

Chris Taylor - October 5, 2024

A welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Joaquin Buckley served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 307 event.