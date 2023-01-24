Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill invites Alex Pereira to try and avenge Glover Teixeira: “I’ll knock Pereira the f**k out”

Newly crowned UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is inviting Alex Pereira to try and avenge Glover Teixeira.

It was just this past weekend that UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira had to watch his longtime friend and coach, Glover Teixeira (33-9 MMA) get dominated and defeated by Jamahal Hill (12-1 MMA) in their light heavyweight bout at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Hill now holds the title of UFC champion.

Some are wondering if Pereira will put his middleweight title defense on hold in order to seek revenge for his mentor Teixeira.

Chael Sonnen, speaking on YouTube channel, addressed the Jamahal Hill vs Alex Pereira scenario:

“I had thrown a guess out there that it was gonna be Jamahal Hill vs. Alex Pereira. Pereira doesn’t want to make 185 anymore, his business with Israel Adesanya is handled, Glover Teixeira left 205, off we go. But I don’t want you to miss the point. The point is not to get Pereira and Jamahal Hill together. That’s something you do in the meanwhile, much like getting Jamahal Hill and Glover together. What you’re attempting to do is to get Pereira (to) (Jiri) Prochazka.”

Rumors had it that Pereira might defend his middleweight title in a re-match against Israel Adesanya (23-2 MMA) or possibly Robert Whittaker (24-6 MMA) – but nothing has been confirmed to date.

As far as Jamahal Hill and Pereira meeting in the Octagon, Hill spoke to ‘Middle Easy‘ saying:

“They tell me he might come up (to light heavyweight). Come on in my boy! Whenever he decides. Oh yeah, I can go up there and f*ck him up. Come on in my boy, all that smoke. I was there (in New York), I watched (UFC 281) live. All respect to Izzy but I’ll knock Pereira the f*ck out.”

So, there you have it Hill is ready and willing to get in the cage with Pereira and ‘knock him the f*ck out’!

Would you like to see ‘Poatan’ make the move to light heavyweight and meet Jamahal Hill? Or are you waiting for a rematch with Adesanya?

