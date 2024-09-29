Brendan Allen issues statement following disappointing UFC Paris loss to Nassourdine Imavov

By Fernando Quiles - September 29, 2024

Brendan Allen has issued a statement following his UFC Paris loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

Nassourdine Imavov, UFC Paris, Brendan Allen, UFC

Allen and Imavov did battle inside the Accor Arena this past Saturday night. While Allen had high hopes for a UFC title shot, he suffered a setback. Imavov handed Allen a unanimous decision defeat.

That means “All In’s” seven-fight winning streak has come to an end.

RELATED: BRENDAN ALLEN FIRES BACK AT DRICUS DU PLESSIS OVER “LOSER” COMMENTS FOLLOWING UFC PARIS

Brendan Allen Talks Disappointing UFC Paris Loss

Brendan Allen hopped on Instagram to speak out on being handed his first loss since late 2021.

“Wasn’t my night. A game of ups and downs and shoulda woulda coulda’s. Fought like shit and lost a close decision to a top 5 guy in his home. I will be back even better next march or april. Thanks for all the love and support.”

UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis added insult to injury with his post on X.

“Tough luck Brendan Allen. JK, you suck loser!” – Du Plessis wrote.

The beef stems from Allen accusing Du Plessis of ducking him. Allen fired back at “Stillknocks.”

“Says the one been ducking me since getting in. We don’t all get the easy route. Wasn’t my night tonight……but I’ll still f*ck you up.”

Allen is going to have to go back to the drawing board and figure out what went wrong. Many viewed Allen as a potential threat at 185 pounds. While he would be a fresh face as a title contender, this recent speed bump will put a halt to that chatter for now.

Despite the loss, “All In” says he believes he will become a UFC champion one day. Allen turns 29 years old this December, so there is plenty of time to make the proper adjustments.

The question is does Allen have what it takes to put it all together?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

