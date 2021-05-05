Aleksandar Rakic wants No. 1 contender fight with Jiri Prochazka

UFC light heavyweight contender Aleksandar Rakic wants to fight Jiri Prochazka next, with the winner getting a title shot at 205lbs.

Prochazka is the hottest name in the division right now after knocking out Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir in his first two UFC fights. UFC president Dana White has hinted that Prochazka will be next in line to fight the winner of UFC 266’s main event between UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira, but it has also been suggested that Prochazka could fight once more in the meantime. If that happens, then the logical fight for him would be against Rakic, the man who he just overtook in the rankings.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s Farah Hannoun, Rakic said that he would like to fight Prochazka next, noting that seeing his great performance against Reyes motivates him.

“He did a great performance. He knocked out Reyes. He’s now a top contender, and this fight makes sense against Jiri. The result what happened on Saturday is the best thing that could have happened to me because this wakes my attention, my motivation. I’m even now more motivated to go back to the gym, to train harder and harder,” Rakic said.

“This fight against Jiri makes the most sense now, and Glover (Teixeira) is going to fight Jan (Blachowicz) in September. Who else is gonna fight Jiri instead of me? Who?”

With Blachowicz vs. Teixeira taking place in September, it does make sense for Prochazka to stay busy in the meantime because waiting for the winner of that fight could result in a potentially very long layoff. If Prochazka is willing to fight again, then this matchup against Rakic would seem like the ideal five-round No. 1 contender fight to headline a Fight Night.

