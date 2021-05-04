Dominick Reyes issues statement following KO loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25

UFC light heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes issued a statement following his brutal knockout loss to Jiri Prochazka at UFC Vegas 25.

Reyes entered this fight against Prochazka on the heels of back-to-back losses to Jon Jones and Jan Blachowicz, so he badly needed to get a win and get back in the victory column. Unfortunately for Reyes, the fight did not go his way once again as Prochazka battered him all over the Octagon until eventually scoring the finish in the second round. It was another phenomenal performance by Prochazka, who looks to be a serious title contender at 205lbs, while for Reyes it was another tough loss that will drop him out of title contention.

Taking to his social media two days after the fight, Reyes issued a statement reacting to the KO loss to Prochazka. Check out what “The Devastator” said in his statement below.

“Finally home and surrounded by those I love, I’d like to say, I went out there and fought with all my heart,” Reyes wrote. “I put it all out there and I’m glad it was entertaining for most of you. I’m happy and upset as you can imagine as I didn’t get the desired outcome. But I went out and fought and for that I can say I’m proud.”

Reyes said on Instagram:

“I love this game and at times it does not love me back but that’s what we have all signed up for. I want to say I’m doing good healing up I’ll be OK. And congrats to [Prochazka] Hell of a fight and what an elbow! It’s the ones you don’t see coming that get you. God bless you all and I’ll see you guys at the next one.”

The loss for Reyes stings, as he’s now lost three straight fights in the Octagon, albeit to elite competition in the form of Jones, Blachowicz, and Prochazka. With that being said, it’s hard to say where he stands right now in the division. He is clearly a talented fighter and he showed that on his way up the rankings and when he fought Jones, but the last two fights against Blachowicz and Prochazka showed that he might not be at the championship level that we once thought Reyes was at. He is still a phenomenal talent and should find a way to remain in the top-10 of the UFC light heavyweight division going forward, but there is no doubt Reyes is in a must-win situation the next time that he steps back into the cage.

What do you think is next for Dominick Reyes after losing his third straight fight at UFC Vegas 25 to Jiri Prochazka?