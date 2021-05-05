Donald Cerrone says he feels bad Diego Sanchez let “his cult leader and lover” take over his life

Donald Cerrone was looking forward to fighting Diego Sanchez and says it’s sad that the TUF 1 winner let Joshua Fabia take over his life.

For the past couple of fights, Sanchez has just had Fabia in his corner, and many criticized the move. However, the two appeared to get along, but recently, Fabia has been posting videos of his disputes with the UFC, and Sanchez was released from the UFC and pulled from his scrap with Cerrone.

Although the fight being off was disappointing news for Cerrone, he said he doesn’t blame Sanchez. Instead, “Cowboy” believes the problem is with the cult leader in Fabia.

“It’s hard to be mad at him now because I don’t think it’s him guiding the horse,” Cerrone said at media day. “I think he’s just running blind, and this other jamoke, his new lover, is showing him down the path. I don’t know, (I) can’t really be mad at the kid, or the old man, I should say. But really it’s his cult leader and lover that took over his life, and I feel bad for you, Diego.”

Cerrone, like many, wishes the best for Sanchez but he believes Fabia is a problem for him. However, Cowboy says for right now, he’s focused on his UFC Vegas 26 scrap against Alex Morono.

For Cerrone, although he is used to taking short notice fights, he says it is a bit weird being on the other side of filling in. Regardless, he’s ready for Saturday and to put on a show for the fans.

“I’ve never seen someone get thrown off because they’re crazy,” Cerrone said. “It’s a first for me. But short notice is short notice. I made a career out of (it). Usually, I’m the guy filling in, not the other way around, so pretty cool Alex threw his hat in and they picked him.”

