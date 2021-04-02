Aleksandar Rakic believes Jon Jones should get paid more money to fight Francis Ngannou

UFC light heavyweight Aleksandar Rakic believes that former divisional rival Jon Jones should get paid more money to fight Francis Ngannou.

Rakic, one of the best fighters in the UFC at 205lbs currently, is coming off of a decision win over Thiago Santos in his last fight, and he is widely expected to be just one or two fights away now from taking on UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. Jones, of course, was the kingpin of the UFC’s 205lbs division for the last decade, but he is planning on moving up to heavyweight this summer. The plan was for him to fight Ngannou in a mega-fight, but Jones is currently involved in a public financial despite with the UFC.

If you ask Rakic, however, Jones is in the right here. The up-and-coming light heavyweight contender recently spoke to James Lynch of Fanatics View and said that he supports Jones in his quest to get paid more money, saying that he deserves to get a financial raise.

"He's right, he should get paid 💰💵" Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) supports Jon Jones (@JonnyBones) request for a pay increase to fight Francis Ngannou next for the heavyweight title Full interview🎥 via @fanaticsview https://t.co/9w89C9NY48 pic.twitter.com/QYLi2M1ya5 — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) April 1, 2021

“He’s right, you know, he should get paid. He did an amazing job in the light heavyweight division. He defended the title for, I don’t know, 13 times? He never basically lost in a fight, and now everybody wants to see Jon in the heavyweight division, he put some pounds on. I understand Jon completely,” Rakic said.

However, if Jones doesn’t end up fighting Ngannou for whatever reason, then Rakic says he is excited for the prospect of a fight between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis instead.

“If this fight doesn’t happen, I think it’s going to be the rematch between Ngannou and Derrick Lewis. But then they need to put some heat on because they are two powerhouses. It’s going to be a great fight if this happens,” Rakic said.

Do you agree with Aleksandar Rakic that Jon Jones should get paid more money?