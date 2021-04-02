Kevin Holland promises to step it up against Marvin Vettori at UFC on ABC 2

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland is promising to step it up against divisional rival Marvin Vettori next weekend at UFC on ABC 2.

Holland is filling in on short notice for the injured Darren Till, who withdrew from the fight due to a broken collarbone. He’s a big underdog at the sportsbooks right now, and it makes sense given his poor showing against Derek Brunson last month. Though Holland was favored to defeat Brunson at the sportsbooks, he lost that fight via unanimous decision when he was unable to stop the takedowns and got planted on his back for five rounds. In addition to being outwrestled, Holland showed no sense of urgency at any time throughout that fight, and he seemed to be more focused on talking rather than actually fighting.

With the Brunson fight in the rear-view mirror now and with a big opportunity to take on Vettori just around the corner, Holland is promising his fans that they will get a better version of himself to come on April 10. Instead of seeing “Big Mouth,” Holland plans on unleashing his alter ego “Trailblazer” when he steps into the Octagon against Vettotri. Check out the latest message that Holland shared with his fans on his social media.

That guy you said played to much on the last one is ready to step up and give you what He owes you @sonnench said it best. Now quit begging for big mouth and start asking for TrailBlazer! #alterego

Despite losing the fight to Brunson in a lopsided fashion, Holland is still the No. 10 ranked middleweight in the world, and going out there and beating No. 6 Vettori would put him right back in line to challenge someone in the top-five of the UFC middleweight division.

Do you think Kevin Holland can pull off the upset at UFC on ABC 2 against Marvin Vettori?