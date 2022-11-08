x
asdvertisement - continue reading below
advertisement - continue reading below
Home » MMA News » UFC » Ahead of retirement at UFC 281, Daniel Cormier pra...
MMA NewsDaniel CormierFrankie EdgarUFCUFC 281

Ahead of retirement at UFC 281, Daniel Cormier praises former champion Frankie Edgar: “He’s going into the Hall of Fame”

Josh Evanoff

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Frankie Edgar will soon be in the Hall of Fame.

‘The Answer’ is set to return this Saturday at UFC 281 against Chris Gutierrez. The former lightweight champion has announced prior to the event that the bout will be his final. It’s a perfect ending as well, given that the card will take place in his stomping grounds of New York City.

- Advertisement -

With his impending retirement, he will end his 15-year run with the promotion. During his time in the UFC, Edgar has won a championship up at 155-pounds and challenged for it several times at 145-pounds. Recently, he’s been making his mark at 135-pounds as well.

From his incredible comeback win over Gray Maynard to his upset of B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar has done it all. For that reason, Daniel Cormier believes the former champion will land in the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.

- Advertisement -

On his DC & RC podcast, the UFC commentator praised Edgar. While Cormier acknowledged there’s no such thing as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in MMA, if there were, it would be the New Jersey native.

Frankie Edgar
Image Credit: UFC.com

“I’m tapping in, Frankie Edgar is going in the Hall of Fame,” stated Cormier to his co-host Ryan Clark. “First-ballot. We don’t really have first-ballot, but first-year Hall of Famer. Frankie Edgar, being the lightweight champion of the world with the fights with Gray Maynard were crazy. The BJ Penn fights were crazy. Going down and fighting Jose Aldo for the belt at 145.”

He concluded, “No doubt about it. Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar is going into the Hall of Fame.”

While Frankie Edgar’s place in history is assured, he has a tall task ahead of him at UFC 281. ‘El Guapo’ is riding a seven-fight winning streak, and is determined to send the legend into retirement.

- Advertisement -

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
- Advertisement -
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Previous articleCain Velasquez freed on bail, must wear GPS tracking device
Next articleCarla Esparza relishing in underdog role ahead of UFC 281 title defense against Weili Zhang: “It’s always great to win, but to silence all the doubters”

BJPENN.COM is your premier source for all MMA News. We serve you with the latest breaking news, exclusive fighter interviews, videos and more. It is also the home of 2X UFC Hall of Fame Champion. BJ "The Prodigy" Penn. After a decade of on-line operation BJP has evolved into the most reliable destination for all of your MMA needs.

Get In Touch

contact@bjpenn.com

Advertise

advertise@bjpenn.com

2022 BJ Penn Enterprises Privacy Policy