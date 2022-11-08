Ahead of retirement at UFC 281, Daniel Cormier praises former champion Frankie Edgar: “He’s going into the Hall of Fame”

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier believes Frankie Edgar will soon be in the Hall of Fame.

‘The Answer’ is set to return this Saturday at UFC 281 against Chris Gutierrez. The former lightweight champion has announced prior to the event that the bout will be his final. It’s a perfect ending as well, given that the card will take place in his stomping grounds of New York City.

With his impending retirement, he will end his 15-year run with the promotion. During his time in the UFC, Edgar has won a championship up at 155-pounds and challenged for it several times at 145-pounds. Recently, he’s been making his mark at 135-pounds as well.

From his incredible comeback win over Gray Maynard to his upset of B.J. Penn, Frankie Edgar has done it all. For that reason, Daniel Cormier believes the former champion will land in the Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.

On his DC & RC podcast, the UFC commentator praised Edgar. While Cormier acknowledged there’s no such thing as a first-ballot Hall of Famer in MMA, if there were, it would be the New Jersey native.

“I’m tapping in, Frankie Edgar is going in the Hall of Fame,” stated Cormier to his co-host Ryan Clark. “First-ballot. We don’t really have first-ballot, but first-year Hall of Famer. Frankie Edgar, being the lightweight champion of the world with the fights with Gray Maynard were crazy. The BJ Penn fights were crazy. Going down and fighting Jose Aldo for the belt at 145.”

He concluded, “No doubt about it. Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar is going into the Hall of Fame.”

While Frankie Edgar’s place in history is assured, he has a tall task ahead of him at UFC 281. ‘El Guapo’ is riding a seven-fight winning streak, and is determined to send the legend into retirement.

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

