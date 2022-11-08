Cain Velasquez freed on bail, must wear GPS tracking device

Cain Velasquez has been granted bail.

The former UFC heavyweight champion has been in jail since February 28 and has been denied bail three times since. He is facing 10 charges but has pled not guilty to all of them which include attempted murder; shooting at an occupied motor vehicle or aircraft; three counts of assault with a firearm; three counts of assault with a deadly weapon; willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony. If he is found guilty of attempted murder he faces a minimum of 20 years and up to life in prison, with additional time being added for the other charges, if found guilty.

Although Velasquez had been denied bail three previous times, this time around a new Judge was overseeing the case. Judge Arthur Bocanegra made it clear that he would be making his own individual ruling, and the decision would not be based on Goularte, nor the emotions of the situation – but rather the danger presented.

Judge Calls Velasquez’s Actions ‘Extremely Serious’

Despite calling Cain Velasquez’s actions ‘extremely serious,’ he ultimately decided to allow the former champ to be freed on bail.

According to MMAJunkie’s Nolan King, Judge Bocanegra indicates he understands the danger Velasquez showed – but that he views it as an isolated incident. Due to Velasquez’s previous criminal history (none), his status as a father with children, his flight risk status (low), and his previously proposed set of stipulations.

Velasquez’s bail is set at $1 million. He will have to wear GPS tracking, he must also comply with a protective order 300 yards away from the victims in the case.

Cain Velasquez last fought back in 2019 and suffered a KO loss to Francis Ngannou, he announced his retirement after that. The former UFC heavyweight champion holds notable wins over Junior dos Santos, twice, Brock Lesnar, Cheick Kongo, Ben Rothwell, Travis Browne, and Bigfoot Silva, twice. He went 11-3 in the UFC after starting out his UFC career in his third pro fight in 2008.

What do you make of Cain Velasquez being freed on bail?

